South African international Thapelo Maseko has decided to leave Mamelodi Sundowns for a move to Europe in this winter transfer window

The Bafana Bafana winger joined the Betway Premiership champions in 2023, but he has failed to consistently get minutes under Miguel Cardoso

The 22-year-old is also working on returning to the South African national team squad ahead of the forthcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America

Bafana Bafana star Thapelo Maseko has completed a move abroad after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

It was earlier reported that the South African international was seeking a move overseas after failing to consistently make Miguel Cardoso's starting line-up.

The Brazilians brought in two new attackers this January, with Monnapule Saleng joining the club from Premier Soccer League rivals Orlando Pirates, and Brayan Leon also coming in from South America.

It was obvious that Maseko needed a move if he wanted to get more playing time in the second half of the season.

Maseko leaves Sundowns, moves to Europe

Maseko has completed a loan switch from Mamelodi Sundowns to Cypriot outfit AEL Limassol. The Bafana Bafana winger will spend the second half of the season at the European club.

The Cypriot club has confirmed that the agreement runs until the end of the current season, with Maseko set to play alongside fellow South African international Luther Singh.

Interest in the 22-year-old dates back to the start of the 2025-26 season, when Aris Limassol explored a move for the South African winger. However, negotiations between the clubs failed to progress, resulting in the deal falling through.

Maseko has since featured sparingly for Sundowns’ first team this campaign, clocking just over 100 minutes of senior football.

The 22-year-old was part of the Bafana Bafana team that finished third at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, but failed to make the squad that participated in the 2025 edition of the competition in Morocco, and he's looking forward to returning to the national team set up with the FIFA World Cup coming up later this year.

Limassol confirms Maseko's signing

AEL Limassol officially announced the loan on Tuesday, confirming an agreement with the Betway Premiership defending champions that will see Maseko remain in Cyprus for the remainder of the season.

In a statement released by the Cypriot side, the club noted that Maseko, who can operate across the midfield, began his professional career at the now-dissolved SuperSport United, making 34 appearances before joining the Brazilians in 2023.

Since then, he has amassed 45 appearances in both domestic and continental competitions, including the CAF Champions League and African Football League, which was won by the PSL giants. He has also earned seven caps for the South African national team.

AEL concluded by welcoming Maseko to the club and wishing him success in their blue and yellow colours.

Bafana star leaves Sundowns for PSL rivals

Briefly News also reported that a Bafana Bafana star has left Sundowns for a move to their PSL rivals after spending over five years with the defending champions.

The South African international won several titles during his time with the Brazilians, but he's now a player for the rivals.

Source: Briefly News