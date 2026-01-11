Thapelo Maseko has reportedly left Mamelodi Sundowns’ training camp in Polokwane as he prepares to complete a loan switch to a European club, AEL Limassol, this January.

Sources indicate the winger is set to depart the Tshwane giants on a temporary basis, having already left camp ahead of the move that will see him join fellow South African Luther Singh in Cyprus.

The Brazilians have signed Monnapule Saleng from Orlando Pirates this January and are working on signing a former Kaizer Chiefs star from another Premier Soccer League rival.

Aris Limassol had previously shown interest in signing Maseko at the start of the season, but negotiations between the two clubs failed to reach an agreement, resulting in the deal falling through.

Maseko has since struggled for first-team opportunities at Sundowns, accumulating just over 100 minutes of senior football. He has featured mainly for the reserve side to maintain match fitness, and the proposed loan spell is viewed as an opportunity for the 22-year-old to revive his career and push for a return to the Bafana Bafana setup after missing out on the 2025 AFCON.

The Cypriot top flight already has a South African presence, with Mihlali Mayambela representing Aris Limassol and Singh currently on the books of AEL Limassol.

Source: Briefly News