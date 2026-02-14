A South African couple living in the US admitted that American diner food was not what they imagined after years of watching glossy TV shows

The pair said they missed the flavours of Mzansi food and proper chips as they adjusted to simpler diner-style burgers abroad

Many South Africans, both local and abroad, shared similar stories about missing home-cooked favourites, especially Coke, as they alleged it tastes different overseas

Two South African Afrikaners living in the United States opened up about their shocking food experience abroad.

The Afrikaner couple said they were served burgers without chips in the US. Images: @sonell87

Source: TikTok

Sonell van Niekerk and her husband, who moved to America four years ago, shared their honest thoughts about meals they expected to love but struggled to enjoy. The couple posted the clip on 4 January 2026 under the handle @sonell87, and it quickly drew attention from fellow Afrikaners back home.

Van Niekerk and her partner relocated to Washington State in 2022, chasing new opportunities and a fresh start. What they did not expect was that everyday food would become one of their biggest adjustments. They had imagined juicy diner burgers, generous portions of fries and the kind of comfort meals they had seen on American TV shows. Instead, they found themselves missing the familiar flavours of South Africa.

From braai to bland bites

For many Afrikaners, food is weekend braais with sizzling boerewors and thick steaks. It is Sunday lunches with roast lamb, pumpkin fritters and malva pudding for dessert. These dishes are rooted in Afrikaner culture, which was shaped by Dutch, French and Malay influences over centuries.

Culture shock on a plate

Van Niekerk admitted that they had watched countless YouTube reviews and food shows while still in South Africa. Everything looked mouthwatering on screen. The first bite in real life told a different story. Over time, the couple began adjusting. They discovered local spots that suited their taste.

See the TikTok video below:

Mzansi react to the clip

South Africans, particularly Afrikaners, shared their own stories of moving abroad and realising that food is never quite the same outside Mzansi.

@Lynette Langmann commented:

“I have a question. The accent you have, does it develop over time, or is it something you need to learn in order to be understood?”

@Miss Janié B said:

“The food there is not that great.”

@chriscron wrote:

“The American lie. food security. Food designed to get you sick so you can be on a regimen for the rest of your days.”

@Robert George8410 noted:

“My shock was when I went to my first restaurant and asked for a burger and chips, and I got potato chips, not fries. That was funny.”

@Karen Groenewald commented:

“Mexican Coca-Cola tastes like the Coke we get in South Africa. The best burger I've had so far (I've had a few) is at Dairy Queen. They also have the best ice cream, tastes like Milky Lane.”

Sonell van Niekerk addressing Afrikaners in one of her content videos. Image: @sonell87

Source: TikTok

