South Africans shared hilarious reactions after the United States' Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested an Afrikaner

The Afrikaner was listed among illegal immigrants and foreign nationals who were arrested for the past few days, and he was caught for different crimes

Some South Africans roasted him, and others joked that he must not be sent back to South Africa, where an alleged genocide is taking place

South Africans laughed as an Afrikaner was arrested in the US. Images: @ICEgov/ X and The Good Brigade/ Getty Images

UNITED STATES — The United States' Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested an Afrikaner in the state of Minneapolis. South Africans laughed at him.

ICE posted his name and picture on its @ICEgov X account on 27 January 2025. Jacobus Lodevickus Janse Van Rensburg was arrested for aggravated assault with a weapon, assault, and driving under the influence of alcohol. ICE described him as a criminal illegal foreigner from South Africa.

South African listed with other criminals in US

ICE posted Van Rensburg as part of a list of alleged criminals arrested in Minneapolis. Some of the suspects were arrested for crimes including sexual assault, illegally entering the United States, prostitution, kidnapping a minor, and aggravated assault. Van Rensburg's arrest comes as President Donald Trump's administration implemented measures to protect Afrikaners. Trump signed an Executive Order classifying them as refugees in February 2025, accusing the South African government of committing genocide against them.

Afrikaners started moving to the United States months after Trump signed the Executive Order. More than 49 Afrikaners, referred to as Amerikaners, relocated to the United States in May. The first flight departed from OR Tambo International Airport, and the government said that they were not leaving as refugees since they did not qualify to be refugees.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens flocked to the comments section to roast Van Rensburg.

01010111000101 said:

"Don't send him back to genocide nation, please."

Mavatha Ncesh said:

"Jacobus Lodevickus Janse Van Rensburg must be deported to Venezuela, Siberia or North Korea. We don't care. We don't want him here."

Exe Bhuda said:

"Why would you send him to South Africa? Ask around. We have an active white genocide here."

King Dingane Ka Senzangakhona asked:

"So they are sending him back to the genocide camp?"

Thanos ZA said:

"He is an Amerikaner. He is not South African. Take him."

Donald Trump doubles down on white genocide claims

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Trump reiterated his claims that there was a white genocide in South Africa. He said that it must be stopped.

Trump spoke on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. He responded to a question from eNCA journalist Heidi Giokos, who asked him what it would take for him to admit that there was no white genocide taking place in the country.

