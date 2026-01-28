ICE Arrests Afrikaner Illegally in the United States, SA Guffaws
- South Africans shared hilarious reactions after the United States' Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested an Afrikaner
- The Afrikaner was listed among illegal immigrants and foreign nationals who were arrested for the past few days, and he was caught for different crimes
- Some South Africans roasted him, and others joked that he must not be sent back to South Africa, where an alleged genocide is taking place
Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, shootings, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.
UNITED STATES — The United States' Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested an Afrikaner in the state of Minneapolis. South Africans laughed at him.
ICE posted his name and picture on its @ICEgov X account on 27 January 2025. Jacobus Lodevickus Janse Van Rensburg was arrested for aggravated assault with a weapon, assault, and driving under the influence of alcohol. ICE described him as a criminal illegal foreigner from South Africa.
View the post on X here:
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
South African listed with other criminals in US
ICE posted Van Rensburg as part of a list of alleged criminals arrested in Minneapolis. Some of the suspects were arrested for crimes including sexual assault, illegally entering the United States, prostitution, kidnapping a minor, and aggravated assault. Van Rensburg's arrest comes as President Donald Trump's administration implemented measures to protect Afrikaners. Trump signed an Executive Order classifying them as refugees in February 2025, accusing the South African government of committing genocide against them.
Afrikaners started moving to the United States months after Trump signed the Executive Order. More than 49 Afrikaners, referred to as Amerikaners, relocated to the United States in May. The first flight departed from OR Tambo International Airport, and the government said that they were not leaving as refugees since they did not qualify to be refugees.
What did South Africans say?
Netizens flocked to the comments section to roast Van Rensburg.
01010111000101 said:
"Don't send him back to genocide nation, please."
Mavatha Ncesh said:
"Jacobus Lodevickus Janse Van Rensburg must be deported to Venezuela, Siberia or North Korea. We don't care. We don't want him here."
Exe Bhuda said:
"Why would you send him to South Africa? Ask around. We have an active white genocide here."
King Dingane Ka Senzangakhona asked:
"So they are sending him back to the genocide camp?"
Thanos ZA said:
"He is an Amerikaner. He is not South African. Take him."
Donald Trump doubles down on white genocide claims
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Trump reiterated his claims that there was a white genocide in South Africa. He said that it must be stopped.
Trump spoke on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. He responded to a question from eNCA journalist Heidi Giokos, who asked him what it would take for him to admit that there was no white genocide taking place in the country.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.