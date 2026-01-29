The wife of Jacobus Lodevickus Janse van Rensburg, who was recently arrested by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Agency, has denied the allegations against her husband

ICE alleged that Van Rensburg, who is allegedly an illegal immigrant, was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, assault, and driving under the influence

His wife slammed the allegations and shared his charge sheet, which showed the charges that he is facing

Jacobus Lodevickus Janse Van Rensburg's wife slammed ICE. Images: @ICEgov/ X and Madison Thorn/Anadolu via Getty Images

MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES — The wife of Jacobus Lodevickus Janse Van Rensburg, who was arrested in the United States and accused of being an illegal immigrant, has slammed the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency. This was after news of his arrest went viral.

Tamra Janse Van Rensburg responded on ICE's post on its U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Facebook page on 27 January. She said that the charges listed on the post are incorrect and accused ICE of spreading a false narrative. Tamra said that Van Rensburg went to the US on an H2A visa for four years before he got into trouble. She called on people to have compassion.

Janse Van Rensburg's charge sheet

According to court records Briefly News has seen, Van Rensburg faced five charges between 2022 and 2023. He was charged and convicted of a 3rd degree assault felony on 5 July 2023. The conviction was deemed a misdemeanour. He was also charged with 1st-degree burglary, and the case was dismissed. He was also charged with burglary, and the case was dismissed.

Van Rensburg was then charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and refusing to undergo a chemical test. The case was dismissed on 26 September 2023. He was then convicted of driving under the influence on the same day. Van Rensburg's legal troubles began years before Trump classified Afrikaners as refugees in 2025.

ICE agents patrol in Minneapolis. Image: Octavio JONES / AFP via Getty Images

Netizens continually roast him

Not even the explanation given by his wife saved Van Rensburg from a roast session in the comments.

Rudi de Lange said:

"Jirrrrre, when I saw that face, I knew we were in trouble."

Dylan Morton said:

"Had no idea the lead singer from Imagine Dragons was from South Africa!"

Derek Larson said:

"You can let this one stay."

Brian Cronauer said:

"That's Jack Reacher."

Mandi Banks Scott said:

"That looks like John Cena's African cousin."

Derek Clickner said:

"I almost thought that was Swalwell when I scrolled by."

