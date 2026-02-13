Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo recently commented on a video of Afrikaners who reportedly struggling the US after leaving South Africa

According to media reports, the Afrikaner refugees are seeing flames after moving to the United States of America

South Africans commented on Dhlomo's response, while others mocked the Afrikaners who left the country

Sizwe Dlhomo Reacts to Afrikaans refugees Seeing Flames in the USA

Kaya FM radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo has responded to media reports that the Afrikaner refugees are facing hardship in the United States of America since leaving South Africa.

South Africans previously roasted some of the Afrikaner refugees on social media, who returned to Mzansi after dumping the US.

The media personality responded to X user @TumiSole's post on Friday, 13 February 2026, about Afrikaners seeing flames in the United States of America.

Dhlomo said: "Lol! Fafo."

According to the post, Afrikaners, known as Amerikaners, get $2000 and can’t even get jobs or survive till the end of the month.

A recent video from the CBS News channel posted on social media highlights the difficulties faced by Afrikaners who have moved to the United States after claiming persecution in Mzansi.

Social media users react to Sizwe's comment

@Mary_v_Martha replied:

"Not a single Afrikaner had a say in this insert. Just American leftists who oppose anything Republicans do, good or bad. Pure speculation, more likely wishful thinking."

@OCMNice said:

"A boer maak n plan," (A Boer makes a plan).

@mzuzups wrote:

"$2000 for real desperate refugees is better than nothing, but for rich, privileged people pretending to be refugees, that is an embarrassment."

@BigVicSA responded:

"This is an outright lie. I personally know two families and have regular contact with them. All the refugees rave about how they are treated. Everyone got good jobs, and some even met their state Governors."

@Molimola wrote:

"Talk about jumping from an imaginary frying pan (genocide and persecution) into a definite fire! Where is ICE when you need to cool them down! Excuse the pun."

@KagiSpeaks reacted:

"Now they can't return to imaginary genocide."

@mzi241 replied:

"No handouts from the government of apartheid anymore, now they know when people say we are denied opportunities."

@EdibleBloke said:

"Yeyi. Hulle het uit gevind ngempela," (They really found out).

@CT06389823 wrote:

"This is fake news."

@BurnaBurnaBabe replied:

"Some Americans themselves are struggling; they were blinded by their privilege to think they’d get there and live the dream in a first-world country. They’re finding out, when they return (which they will), they must apologise for lying about a non-existent white genocide."

@Pita_Airl responded:

"As for Fafo! It's funny how things turn out."

@MissAmahle_Zulu reacted:

"Mense Uit die blou van ons se hemel."

