South African child star Dr Musa Mthombeni recently made headlines on social media after a throwback video of him was shared

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a clip of the star during his Yo TV days, which quickly went viral

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the pot of the media personality

Sana, time really does fly when you are not looking! The popular media personality and child star, Dr Musa Mthombeni, was recently reminded of where he comes from before all the success he has accumulated.

On Wednesday, 11 February 2026, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula recently shared a throwback video of the star who bagged his Master's Degree in 2025, back during his days at Yo TV.

This video prompted many social media users to reminisce about the days when Mthombeni was still a child, when everything was easier than it is now. Others also mentioned how proud they are to see that the media personality has grown up to be a very successful man who married former Miss SA, Liesl Laurie.

Fans react to Dr Musa's throwback video

Shortly after the video of the child star was shared on social media, many peeps flooded the comment section with their reactions to how quickly he has grown. Here's what they had to say below:

@RealMadamCoco said:

"He was always destined for greatness. The growth is insane."

@Tebogo_M21 wrote:

"He's grown so much now!"

@LuckygirlWaseSA commented:

"He's been working, he deserves all the good things emhlabeni."

@BuhleTheFirst mentioned:

"His energy was so contagious back then 😂 just look at him and Bonang feeding off each other's energy.

@_ayanda_sengane replied:

"He was really good at it, that chemistry with Bonang."

@Melusi_Mokone shared:

"Back in the days when women knew what they wanted. The clip reminded me of how cheap things were and how stress-free life was. I wonder if he remembers this scene."

@mfundo_mo stated:

"I'm sorry, but he was not a nice person here. He used to make fun of Zulu callers bathi ehhe instead of yebo yena no CC yho that one did not want to be addressed in Venda, but we all have a past."

