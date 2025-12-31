An Afrikaner who took up United States President Donald Trump's offer to resettle as a refugee wants to return to South Africa

A post of the woman revealed that her failed marriage was behind her desire to return, but she was not certain if she could return to the country

Netizens laughed and mocked her and roasted her for leaving the country, only to want to return months later

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.

One of the Afrikaners in the US wants to return. Image: Saul Loeb/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG — A South African woman who no longer wanted to be a refugee in the United States was roasted for wanting to return to the country.

X user and influencer Bianca van Wyk posted a screenshot of the woman's post in a Facebook group on 31 December 2025 on her @BiancavanWyk16 X account. The screenshot is of the woman asking advice from members of the group, whom she refers to as "legals."

Amerikaner seeks legal advice

The woman, whose identity was withheld, said her cousin is a Trump Afrikaner refugee who is separating from her husband. She wants to return to South Africa with her two children, aged 13 and 19 years old. She also has family with whom she could stay.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

An Afrikaner misses South Africa. Image: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Read the post on X here:

The woman is likely one of the multiple groups of Afrikaners who relocated to the United States after United States President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order on 7 February 2025, classifying Afrikaners as refugees. He accused the South African government of genocide against Afrikaner farmers and of seizing their lands.

The first group of Afrikaners, 49 in total, left for the United States on 11 May 2025. This was after the US government officially launched the refugee programme for Afrikaners. However, Afrikaners were the only group of refugees Trump's administration said it would process through its refugee programmes.

South Africans roast the woman

Netizens commenting on X made fun of the woman. Many suspected that similar cases would arise in the future.

Janemba said:

"I really hope that American media houses give the spotlight to these cases to undo all the brainwashing done by Elon and Trump on their campaign to tarnish our name based on lies."

Field Marshall said:

"Hambile, hambile. My advice is to approach the SA Consulate to apply for SA citizenship if the previous one was revoked."

Siiiiiuuuuuuuu said:

"The husband will be net, saying he needs to be close to his kids."

We are back said:

"The latest issue is that many are feeling stranded as they are not getting the help they need. I am sad for those who uprooted their lives."

Sutekh said:

"Returning to a country that is supposedly genociding on you is crazy work."

Afrikaner detained in the US for breaking immigration laws

In a related article, Briefly News reported that an Afrikaner man was detained at a detention centre in Georgia, UnitedStates. He applied for asylum using a tourism visa.

The man was arrested as he landed in September 2025. He informed the authorities that he sought asylum after fleeing the country following the murders of his relatives.

Source: Briefly News