A South African in the United States spent over three months behind bars after he violated the country's immigration laws

The man, an Afrikaner who left the country in 2025 seeking asylum after the US President Donald Trump declared that Afrikaners were eligible for refugee status

South Africans debated the man's incarceration; some found his incarceration hilarious, while others were concerned

ATLANTA, GEORGIA — An Afrikaner was detained in the United States in September 2025 for three months after violating the country's immigration laws.

According to IOL, Benjamin Schoonwinkel left for the United States on a tourist visa and headed for Atlanta, Georgia. Upon arrival, he requested protection from the United States government. Schoonwinkel alleged that he was a victim of persecution in South Africa. He said that he was attacked on his farm in 2014 by two men who allegedly beat him up, held him at knifepoint, and tied him up while they ransacked his house.

South African detained in the US

Schoonwinkel was arrested when he landed and was sent to the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia. He joined approximately 2,000 immigrants who were detained under US President Donald Trump's anti-immigration operations. Schoonwinkel said he left behind a comfortable life in South Africa due to alleged persecution.

Afrikaners in the United States

Schoonwinkel joins a small group of Afrikaners who accepted Trump's refugee status. In February, Trump signed an Executive Order granting Afrikaners refugee status. He accused the South African government of persecuting Afrikaner farmers, killing them, and forcefully seizing their farms.

In an unexpected move, the White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, said that the United States will only accept Afrikaner refugees. Trump prioritised 7,500 spots for South Africans in the resettlement programme for the next financial year.

South Africans debate incarceration

Netizens discussed the man's predicament.

Themba Mofokeng said:

"Trump has made them think they are specialas they do in South Africa."

Skhumbuzo Ndlovu said:

"The hypocrisy of these Americans. They were throwing tantrums when the South African government kicked out those Kenyans who were working at the refugee camp with tourist visas."

Hugon Tumber asked:

"Is this the same USA that cried when SA gave their tourist-working Kenyans walking tickets not so long ago?"

Wandile Nkobo said:

"Very good time spent behind bars. A great lesson for all those Afrikaners who think America is better than Mzansi."

