A suspect was arrested for a phone snatching incident in Brooklyn, identified through a viral video

The suspect was found hiding in a flat in Hillbrow, wearing the same T-shirt he wore when he snatched the victim's phone

Social media reactions highlighted concerns over repeat offenders and the justice system's efficacy

JOHANNESBURG - A suspect who went viral on social media for snatching a woman's phone in Brooklyn, Pretoria, was arrested on Tuesday, 30 December 2025.

Alleged phone snatcher arrested

The City of Johannesburg’s MMC for Public Safety, Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, said the suspect seen in the widely shared video stealing a cellphone during a smash-and-grab incident has been traced and arrested in Hillbrow. The arrest was carried out by the Tactical Response Unit. The MMC noted that swift action had been taken. He reiterated that criminal behaviour would not be tolerated in the city.

The man identified on social media as Nobert Zapambela was reportedly found hiding in a flat, where he was allegedly wearing the same T-shirt seen in the viral video. The footage shows a woman having her phone snatched while filming herself entering the Kream restaurant at Brooklyn Mall, after which the suspect is believed to have fled in a silver Toyota Corolla. Social media users later claimed to have identified him through screenshots from deleted profiles, linking him to a lavish lifestyle and alleged previous incidents.

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the arrest of the suspect.

@Sticky_Mike said:

"Meanwhile, the Tembisa hospital looters are roaming free."

@Gibsonaila said:

"This is peak South African justice in 2025. Twitter detectives identify a serial phone snatcher faster than the SAPS ever could."

@jabulanidvd said:

"From here on, our problem will be the judiciary. Next week, he will be back in action."

@Gadfly342043 said:

"Arrest is only step one. Now comes the real test: A thorough investigation, charges reflecting repeat offending and geographic spread, and bail firmly opposed. Catching thieves is easy; breaking the cycle requires courts that take recidivism seriously."

@NeeOwn said:

"This guy was captured last year. They keep letting him go. The first time I heard about this guy was in 2022. He was stealing phones in Midrand. Since then, I've been hearing about this guy; he's been routinely stealing phones."

@We_Triumph_ said:

"I have witnessed phone snatching twice this year, in Newtown and Rosebank."

@lambahoney1998 said:

"They must take decisive action against him to set a clear example and deter other phone snatchers."

@DannyMongezi said:

"From Hillbrow Police Station to Bramley Police Station, all the way to Brooklyn. Police officers knew who he was after he was arrested many times, but our courts let him out. Our justice system is the pits. Even after this, he'll be out again."

