A South African football club coach and owner was killed after being allegedly struck by a vehicle during a Christmas Day tournament in Limpopo

The incident reportedly followed a heated dispute over a bag suspected to contain muthi, leading to a fatal confrontation on the R81 road

Police have arrested a 37-year-old taxi driver and opposing team coach in connection with the murder, shocking the local football community

The Limpopo football community is in shock after the death of Kwena Katiba (29), a respected local coach, who was allegedly killed following a dispute at a Christmas Day soccer tournament in Ga-Dikgale, Marobala. Katiba, who ran the Survivors FC Academy in Turfloop Unit D, Polokwane, was reportedly involved in an altercation during the Mamathipa Soccer Challenge.

Eyewitnesses say the dispute started after Katiba confronted the driver of a taxi, who also coaches the opposing team, Juventus FC, over a bag placed near the goalposts. The bag was suspected to contain muthi. The confrontation escalated, and Katiba was allegedly struck by the suspect’s vehicle. He was reportedly dragged along the R81 road before being rushed to Mankweng Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police confirmed that the 37-year-old taxi driver and coach driver has been arrested in connection with the incident and is expected to appear before the Mankweng Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 29 December 2025, facing a charge of murder.

Community and football fraternity reacted

The news has left local clubs, players, and fans devastated. Many took to social media to express their grief and remember Katiba as a dedicated coach and mentor.

@CamavBall:

"Rip my former Coach Kwena 'MaBolta' Katiba, you will be missed. You have produced many stars, and Turfloop has lost an icon."

@ic_siliki:

"Jaa, there's a lot of money involved; they are no longer playing for R2000 first prize like we used to. These guys play for R100 000 first prize plus a cow, imagine, so owners and coaches want the money. They go as far as recruiting players from other areas."

@2ddi_SA:

"I attended the games that day and am glad I didn't see the incident because I wouldn't stand the trauma, Dia swabiša 😭."

@OhFlipItsVuyo:

"Football is not this serious."

SAFA expressed its condolences over Katiba's death, who was part of the SAFA ABC Motsepe League outfit Eleven Fast Tigers.

This tragic event followed a series of recent sports-related deaths in South Africa, including veteran Border rugby player Sive “Richie McCaw” Tshaka (34), who was stabbed to death in Keiskammahoek on 25 October 2025. Earlier incidents also claimed the lives of young footballers Raul Ramirez and 18-year-old Senegalese goalkeeper Cheikh Toure in Ghana, leaving communities mourning across the continent.

