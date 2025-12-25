Following a high-profile report by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), Minnie Dlamini has found herself at the centre of a financial scandal involving the alleged unlawful receipt of public funds

The media personality was identified to have benefited from irregular payments, a finding that ultimately compelled her to pay back the full amount

This was followed by a wave of high-profile South African celebrities, including Somizi Mhlongo and Amanda du-Pont, rallying behind Dlamini, arguing that she is being "scapegoated" to divert public attention away from larger-scale corruption

South African celebrities backed Minnie Dlamini amid the National Lotteries Commission corruption case. Images: somizi, minniedlamini, amandadupont

The entertainment industry is up in arms over the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)’s latest findings, which saw Minnie Dlamini being made the "face" of a high-profile corruption scandal.

The media personality was linked to a misappropriation of funds incident dating back to 2016, when the Mshandukani Foundation NPO paid her R50,000 for an event that never happened.

According to the SIU, Dlamini was one of the beneficiaries of funds irregularly misappropriated from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) grant by the company, which was founded by Mashudu Shandukani, who is linked to the alleged siphoning of NLC money.

While she managed to settle the matter with the SIU and pay the money back, Minnie expressed her disappointment in the organisation and felt that she was singled out and purposely painted in a bad light, and her peers joined the fight.

Fellow celebrities defended Minnie Dlamini after she was "exposed" in an SIU corruption investigation. Image: minniedlamini

South African celebrities rally behind Minnie Dlamini

Responding to her statement, dated 23 December 2025, Somizi Mhlongo and activist Yaya Mavundla suggested that Minnie was scapegoated.

"Babe, you were the sacrificial lamb. You are Minnie Dlamini. They had to use your name to distract us from the actual thieves. I mean, make it make sense. How could they publicly go crazy about R50k over R29m? Who stole the balance of R28 950 000.00? Nxa, shame on them," said Somizi.

Meanwhile, former Skeem Saam actress Amanda du-Pont suggested that Minnie couldn't have known that the company was linked to corruption, as celebs rarely do extensive background checks when booked for shows.

Many others in the comment section accused the state of using Minnie Dlamini as a high-profile distraction to mask a lack of progress in prosecuting major criminals, with some urging her to press charges against the SIU. Read some of the comments below.

bridgetmasinga said:

"Head up, nana. Their conduct regarding this matter is concerning, and their attempts to make you the face of corruption are shameful. Neither you nor your company went to the NLC to apply for funding. A client came to you seeking services. You can't be held responsible for a fraudulent client who siphoned off monies that are not yours. Whilst we understand the seriousness of corruption and malfeasance in the country, this punishment and humiliation should not be levied on you."

hlelive asked:

"Ngishilo yazi. Manje, when are we suing?"

rosiemotene empathised with Minnie Dlamini:

Oh no. I'm so sorry. Love and strength to you."

dumisanimabunda769 added:

"Your reputation was somewhat dented because of that. I personally read the story, and the first impression I had was “she did it, hence the arrangement to pay back”. And I know I'm not the only one who had such an impression. Your explanation above is clear and satisfactory. They need to retract the statement and apologise to you."

