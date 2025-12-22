On Monday, 22 December 2025 , the Special Investigating Unit ( SIU ) took to X (Twitter) and announced an update regarding media personality Minenhle “Minnie” Dlamini

In the update, the SIU shared that Minnie Dlamini had reached a settlement to pay back an eye-popping amount she irregularly received

Social media users questioned why and how Minnie Dlamini received the money, demanded a full list of other beneficiaries, and debated whether repayment alone was enough

Minnie Dlamini reached a settlement to repay money she irregularly received. Image: minniedlamini

An update by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) regarding a settlement reached with media personality Minenhle 'Minnie' Dlamini has sparked mixed reactions online.

Minnie Dlamini, who previously turned heads with her Heritage Day look, trended online for something other than a new TV show or brand deal after the SIU announced that she had agreed to pay back money misappropriated from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) grant funding. The SIU shared that Dlamini was one of the beneficiaries of funds irregularly received from the Mshandukani Foundation NPO, which is owned by Mashudu Shandukani, who is linked to the alleged siphoning of NLC money.

Minnie Dlamini repays R50,000 in misused lottery funds

In an update shared on Monday, 22 December 2025, the SIU announced details of the deal that it reached with Minnie Dlamini. The SIU shared that the Love Never Lies South Africa host had agreed to repay R50,000 she received in 2016, which was intended for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games Roadshow.

“In terms of the settlement agreement, Ms Dlamini has agreed to repay the full amount of R50,000.00 she received in 2016 from the Mshandukani Foundation NPO, which was funded through an NLC grant intended for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games Roadshow. The funds were not used for their intended purpose,” part of the update reads.

While the exact reason why Minnie Dlamini was granted the money remains unclear, the SIU investigation revealed that the Mshandukani Foundation NPO distributed funds to several beneficiaries, including her, without lawful justification or in contravention of the grant agreement. The Mshandukani Foundation received approximately R24.8 million from the NLC, which it acquired acting as a conduit applicant through SASCOC.

To her credit, Dlamini fully cooperated with the SIU investigation and acknowledged that the funds were not lawfully owed to her.

Read the SIU’s full statement regarding the matter below:

SA reacts as Minnie Dlamini repays R50k in misused lottery funds

Social media users flooded the comments with questions which centred on why and how Minnie Dlamini received the money that wasn’t meant for her. Others were disappointed that Minnie Dlamini did not face severe consequences.

Here are some of the comments:

@NationaRsa asked:

“What was this money for? What did she do for her to be paid this amount?”

@tshepo_mog15332 said:

“I just wonder, how many more celebrities are involved in pocketing money not meant for them. 😕”

@mzamogalore questioned:

“So, she gets to pay back the money, and that's just it?”

@BuhleTheFirst questioned:

“Why aren't we getting the full list of those implicated? Why just her?”

@lance_lotsome said:

“How did the media not cover this one? She gets favourable PR all the time.”

@na_sibanibani questioned:

“When are you arresting Maumela for the Tembisa Hospital Fraud?”

Mzansi weighed in after Minnie Dlamini repaid the money she received unlawfully. Image: minniedlamini

