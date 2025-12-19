The City of Johannesburg, in collaboration with the Johannesburg Metro Police Department, took six people in for questioning after they raided the Zambesi Building

The building is the site where DJ and media personality Warras was shot and killed on 16 December 2025

The City's MMC for Public Safety, Mcgini Tshwaku, said that they also found other violations during the raid

JOHANNESBURG — The City of Johannesburg's MMC for Public Safety, Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, said that six people were taken in for questioning during a raid of the Zambesi Building on 18 December 2025. The building is where DJ Warras was shot and killed on 16 December.

Tshwaku led a multi-agency raid at the building located in the CBD in the late night. Tshwaku said that the Johannesburg Metro Police Service (JMPD) is on site to restore law and order. A total of 37 rooms were inspected, and found that the tenants were non-paying.

Zambesi Building raided

Tshwaku said that the 37 people who had not paid rent for a year formed a faction. He said the faction inititated a revolution of non-payment due to a lack of service delivery. Tshwaku said that the second phase will be to focus on more people who have not been paying. He said firearms and knives were also found in the building. He said that residents will also be asked about Warras's death.

What happened to Warras?

Warras was shot at point-blank range on 16 December at the building where he accompanied his security company to install CCTV camera and biometric systems. The suspect approached Warras and shot him in the head before fleeing the scene. Warras' business associate shared a possible motive behind Warras' murder. Nicole Nelson alleged that his death was linked to syndicates that hijack buildings.

What did South Africans say?

South Africans commented on the progress of the investigation. Some called for more action to be taken.

Jabulani Malindi said:

"Good to see progress in the investigation. Bringing in people of interest for questioning is an important step toward finding justice for DJ Warras."

Lebotha Kgobe Lups said:

"Even owners of those buildings must be tracked down by law enforcement."

Avhasei Collen Maiyana said:

"We don't need any explanation. Close that thing for good."

Khathutshelo Mulaudzi Mphephu said:

"Many buildings in the Johannesburg CBD have been hijacked for years, yet action is only taken when a case becomes high-profile and heavily covered by the media."

Segale Mogale said:

"It took DJ Warras kicking the bucket in a particularly dramatic fashion for anyone to think about raiding the Zambezi building in the CBD."

Zambesi Building tenant denies allegations

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the woman who was named in one of the protection orders Warras filed denied allegations that she was behind the hit. This was after she was accused of threatening Warras.

The woman said that she did not have money to kill Warras. She said if she had money, she would have moved outof the building.

