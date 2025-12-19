Johannesburg MMC for Public Safety Dr Mgcini Tshwaku led a joint law-enforcement raid at the Zambesi Building following the killing of DJ Warras

Authorities believe the murder may be linked to hijacked buildings and ongoing criminal activity in the CBD

South Africans reacted to the intensified efforts to trace suspects, remove illegal occupants, and restore order in the area

Jhb Safety and Security MMC raids Zambesi building in the CBD following killing of DJ Warras killing. Image: @PublicSafetyMMC/X

Johannesburg MMC for Public Safety, Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, led a joint law-enforcement operation at the Zambezi Building in the city centre on 18 December 2025, following the fatal shooting of DJ Warras earlier in the week.

According to a post by MDN News, the raid was conducted amid concerns that the killing may be linked to disputes over hijacked buildings and other criminal activities in the area.

Speaking to reporters, Tshwaku said authorities were searching for 37 people who had allegedly stopped paying rent, claiming they were unhappy with the situation in the building. He explained that officials were interrogating individuals believed to be encouraging others to withhold payments, adding that the rent collected was allegedly being diverted elsewhere. Tshwaku said the building’s committee was also being questioned to determine what was happening.

Addressing law-enforcement officers at the start of the operation, Tshwaku stressed the importance of finding those responsible for the murder.

“Someone knows something somewhere, and they must give us names. The guy is somewhere here, and there are many of us police. Zambezi tonight is going to belong to JMPD,” he said.

Officials said the operation forms part of increased law-enforcement efforts to remove illegal occupants, trace suspects linked to the murder, and restore order in the area as investigations continue.

Politicians warn of war on hijacked buildings

Johannesburg MMC for Roads and Transport Kenny Kunene also weighed in following the tragic shooting of DJ Warras. He noted that Warras owned a private security company that was contracted to secure previously hijacked buildings.

Kunene warned about the dangers posed by hijacked buildings and the problems associated with illegal occupation. He added that it was not only foreign nationals illegally occupying buildings, but South Africans as well. Kunene has previously led operations targeting hijacked buildings in the Johannesburg CBD.

South Africans reacted strongly to the raid, with some questioning why it took DJ Warras' killing for authorities to act on long-standing inner-city issues.

South Africans reacted on social media

@t2humsi said:

“The time to do the raids was when DJ Warras was getting protection orders. They had to wait for him to die to perform these stunts.”

@themedquotes commented:

“Should have done it when he asked you to. Now, when he’s dead, everyone is looking busy.”

@Bongz stated:

“Hope this is sustained.”

@check_around commented:

“Now these wannabe politicians are using the death of somebody to become relevant. How pathetic. They knew this was happening for years and now want to be heroes saving hijacked buildings.”

@Muzitunzi1 said:

“This is for show, a misdirection, knowing very well it won’t yield any constructive results. Warras was murdered in cold blood, end of story.”

Authorities raided Zambesi building which is allegedly tied to the killing of DJ Warras. Image: @PublicSafetyMMC/X

Recent developments in DJ Warras’ killing

Previously, Briefly reported that Johannesburg MMC for Community Safety, Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, said the South African Police Service had identified a person of interest with whom Warras had allegedly had a run-in.

According to SABC News, Tshwaku stated on 17 December 2025 that a woman who is a tenant at the Zambezi Building had been identified as a person of interest. She was also described as a kingpin linked to hijacked buildings in the city, and Warras reportedly had a protection order against her.

In related developments, Briefly also reported that DJ Warras had opened protection orders against five men a week before his murder. According to eNCA, the popular DJ had received death threats prior to his killing, prompting him to seek protection orders. The individuals who allegedly threatened him were reportedly residents of the Zambezi Building, which he had been contracted to protect.

