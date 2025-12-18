Johannesburg's MMC for Community Safety, Mgcini Tshwaku, provided an update on the investigation of DJ Warras' death in the CBD

Warras was shot dead while accompanying personnel from his security company to a hijacked building

Tshwaku said that the South African Police Service has pinpointed a person of interest with whom Warras allegedly had a prior run-in

MMC Mgcini Tshwaku said a woman of interest has been identified in Warras' murder. Images: @Shady_Lurker and @PublicSafetyMMC

JOHANNESBURG — The City of Johannesburg's MMC for Community Safety, Mgcini Tshwaku, said that the South African Police Service has made progress in identifying one of the possible suspects for the gruesome death of DJ Warras. Warras was gunned down in the CBD on 16 December 2025.

According to SABC News, Tshwaku stated on 17 December that a woman, who was a tenant of Zambesi Building in the CBD, had been identified as a person of interest. Tshwaku said that the woman was allegedly identified as the kingpin of hijacked buildings in the City. Warras reportedly had a protection order against the woman.

SAPS identifies a woman of interest

Tshwaku said that a close associate of Warras was also taken in for questioning. He also said that the woman will be taken in for questioning. Tshwaku also said that others cited in the protection order will be questioned. He added that another person of interest, who regularly accompanied Warras to the CBD, will also be questioned. Tshwaku said that Warras and the company were there to install security cameras and biometrics in the CBD when he died.

Tshwaku added that an unidentified committee threatened Warras, prompting him to open five protection orders against them.

"We believe that it was a hit directed at him. There has been a lot of intimidation in his life. The people of interest have been issuing threatening statements," he said.

Warras, seen with podcaster Penuel Mlotshwa, was killed. Image: @Shady_Lurker

What you need to know about Warras' death

