Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, the leader of anti-immigrant group March and March, slammed the South African government for the death of DJ Warras

Warras was shot and killed outside the Zambesi Building in Johannesburg on 16 December 2025, and the police have yet to make an arrest

Ngobese-Zuma linked Warras' death to the country's battle with an influx of illegal immigrants, a topic South Africans debated

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL — The leader of March and March, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, has blamed the government for the death of DJ Warras. Warras was killed in Johannesburg CBD on 16 December 2025.

March and March supporters flocked to the streets of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. The marchers called for justice to be delivered in Warras' case. The South African Police Service (SAPS) has not arrested anyone after Warras was killed.

March and March blames government

PSAFLIVE posted a video of Ngobese-Zuma addressing Warras' death on its @PSAFLIVE X account. She said that the picket was organised in memory of Warras and the patriot he was. She said the organisation is saddened by his death and said his death was the result of the fight against hijacked buildings.

She said the government must take responsibility for his death. Ngobese-Zuma said that if there were no hijacked buildings, Warras would still be alive.

"If there were no fertile environment for illegal immigrants to come and stay in this country, we wouldn't be here today."

Ngobese-Zuma also said that an investigation into his death because Warras had enemies. Warras had filed five protection orders against people who threatened his life because of his work with hijacked buildings.

"He made a lot of people angry and uncomfortable about the truth. He exposed a lot of corruption and crime. If no 50,000 people was living in one building, we wouldn't be here today," she said.

Ngobese-Zuma said the government must call a state of emergency on illegal immigration. She also said the government made the ground fertile for criminals to thrive. She called on the government to deploy the South African National Defense Force to clean hijacked buildings. She said the government does not have the will to make changes.

City of Johannesburg raids Zambesi Building

