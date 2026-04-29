A resurfaced TikTok video ranking the top 10 countries where South Africans have settled abroad is making the rounds again. TikToker @rsmbale shared the clip on 23 April 2026, and it could not have come at a more loaded time for South Africa.

Screenshots from the resurfaced clip of CoolStoryBru. Images: @user4338257613993

Source: TikTok

The video, originally from content creator CoolStoryBru, reveals that close to 915,000 South Africans are currently living outside the country. The United Kingdom topped the list with around 217,000 South African expats calling it home.

South Africans are everywhere

Australia is in second place, followed by the United States with 139,000. The UAE comes in fourth with roughly 100,000 South Africans, and New Zealand rounds out the top five with 71,000.

Canada holds the sixth spot at 51,000, with the Netherlands at 41,000 in seventh. Israel, Germany, and Mozambique complete the top 10.

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The timing of the video got people feeling some kind of way. South Africa is currently gripped by debates around illegal immigration and protests against undocumented foreigners. Many people pointed out the contradiction in a heated comments section.

Some said it was proof that South Africans are welcomed abroad but struggle to extend the same welcome at home. Others pushed back hard, saying the two situations are completely different.

The video has since racked up close to 20,000 likes at the time of this report, with opinions split down the middle.

Watch the resurfaced clip below:

Social media reacts to the clip

sпя 𝐜їтїзп🇳🇬🇳🇬 asked:

“The question is. What are they doing there?”

babytee🫂🥺 said:

“They’re documented and paying tax. ✋”

Source: Briefly News