A man who calls himself the King of the Kubala Kingdom has been deported from Scotland back to Ghana, after he and his group were found living illegally in the Scottish woodlands. A video shared on X on 24 April 2026 by @AfricaFactsZone showed the self-proclaimed ruler making bold declarations on African soil.

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Pictures of the so-called king. Images: @AfricaFactsZone

Source: Twitter

His arrival in Ghana did not go unnoticed. The so-called king wasted no time making demands once he landed. He told whoever was willing to listen that he was there to take over the country. The man did not stop there with his proclamations.

He claimed that police officers across Ghana would bow before him. He also said the country’s chiefs and even the sitting president owed him their submission. Many people who came across his statements began to question whether the man was well.

From Scottish woodlands to Ghanaian streets

Scottish authorities had flagged the group for staying in the country without the correct documentation. The group, which included his wife and a mistress, had been living in a forested area in Scotland. Their unconventional living situation drew attention long before the deportation.

Once the authorities acted, the entire group was removed from the country. The self-proclaimed king arrived back in Ghana with his grand ambitions fully intact. His return did little to temper his claims of royalty and divine authority.

Online reactions were swift and unfiltered. Many people expressed concern about his state of mind. Others found the whole situation hard to believe but impossible to look away from.

See the X post below:

Source: Briefly News