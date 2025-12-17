Following the senseless and violent killing of the beloved media personality, DJ Warras’ loved ones have released their first public response to the tragedy

In a poignant official statement, the Stock family shared their overwhelming grief, paying tribute to Warras’ vibrant life and the lasting legacy he leaves behind

The entertainer’s murder has left the nation in a state of collective shock, fueling a massive social media movement as fans and followers demand immediate accountability for his death

In a moment of profound and public heartbreak, the family of the late Warwick "DJ Warras" Stock has officially broken their silence, struggling to find words for the unimaginable loss of a man who was one of South African entertainment's brightest stars.

In the wake of the horrific killing of the former Live Amp presenter and YFM host, who died on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, in Johannesburg, his family has moved from private mourning to issuing an official public response, describing the nature of his murder as "senseless."

"The senseless nature of his passing has left his family devastated, broken, and struggling to imagine a world without him."

"The Shady Lurker," as he was also known, was described in the statement as "the heart and anchor of his family," whose loss has left his loved ones in indescribable heartbreak and overwhelming shock.

Not only was Warras a media personality, activist, and businessman, but he was also a devoted and proud father of three, who often boasted about his close relationship with his children on social media.

As the investigation into the DJ's murder resumes, his family respectfully requested that supporters allow the police space to thoroughly investigate the case.

As of 17 December, Briefly News understand that the South African Police Service has identified several suspects.

Meanwhile, as the Stock family processes the brutality of their son, brother and uncle's murder, they pleaded for privacy, compassion, and understanding during this unimaginably difficult time.

"They kindly ask that they be kept in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this deep and painful loss."

Details regarding memorial and funeral arrangements will be shared in due course.

Read the full statement below.

Social media reacts to DJ Warras' brutal murder

Fans and online users weighed in on Warras' killing, expressing sorrow and shock. Read some of their comments below.

TaMacq said:

"We called each other 'Oorkies' back at varsity. Ran into him the other day in Sandton City. I just heard 'Ooorikies,' mind you, I hadn't seen my man in over 9-10 years. The coolest ever. REST IN POWER, Warras."

voiceless__ praised DJ Warras:

"Unlike most dumb celebrities, DJ Warras expressed his unpleasant views about the ANC. He spoke out against Illegal immigrants. He supported General Mkhwanazi. He was not afraid to tarnish his brand or lose deals. He remained resolute and steadfast until death. He loved SA."

JesseFJacobs posted:

"Rest in peace, Warrick 'DJ Warras' Stock. This country has indeed become a mafia state, where those who try to end crime get assassinated."

opinionhub7 was shattered:

"The loss of DJ Warras is so sad. A big loss for radio and more importantly for his family."

Sol Phenduka calls out Herman Mashaba

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sol Phenduka's message to the former Mayor of Johannesburg, Herman Mashaba.

The podcaster demanded decisive action against crime in the CBD following the brutal murder of DJ Warras.

This comes months after the slain DJ pleaded for help from Mashaba to make the CBD liveable and crime-free, but his appeal was left unanswered until it was too late.

