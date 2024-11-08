The South African media personality Minnie Dlamini recently bagged her first Netflix gig

The star was announced as the host of the Netflix reality TV show Love Never Lies South Africa

Speaking exclusively with Briefly News, Minnie Dlamini shared some insight on what to expect from the show and felt to be doing her first love, which was presenting

Minnie Dlamini bagged a new hosting gig. Image: Supplied

South African media maven Minnie Dlamini just got a new gig, and she excitedly shared some insights about it with Briefly News.

Minnie Dlamini bags her first Netflix gig

The ever-so-gorgeous media personality and businesswoman Minnie Dlamini had something to celebrate before the year ended. The former Rockville actress bagged her first Netflix hosting gig on a reality TV show, Love Never Lies South Africa.

Recently, Netflix hosted the media to its exclusive media junket on Thursday, 7 November 2024, during which they exclusively shared with them the new titles they will release in November 2024.

Briefly News attended the Netflix exclusive media junket and chatted with Minnie Dlamini, who unpacked her new hosting gig and shared how it felt to be doing her first love, presenting.

Minnie exclusively shared with Briefly News what Love Never Lies South Africa is about and what viewers can expect from the show.

She said:

"It's amazing being back as a TV presenter. I took a break from screen time for a year, and I am excited to come back on a different platform. That also speaks to my growth in this business, and being on an international platform is really cool.

"I really had a good time working on the show, and it's a really good show and also excited to have been a part of it. I can't wait for you guys to see it."

Dlamini also spoke about what she has been busy with through her production company and mentioned that fans will see her a lot on their screens in 2025.

Minnie Dlamini turns down docu-series

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Minnie Dlamini's reaction to a bizarre invitation to join a docu-series.

The actress turned down an invite to be part of a documentary about slay queens, asking how she could even relate to the show.

