Amapiano Vocalist Mashudu Takes Legal Route Against Allegations Made by Podcasters
- The South African Amapiano sensation Mashudu has clapped back at allegations made against her
- This was after podcasters of Piano Pulse claimed that the singer was pregnant live on their podcast
- The 24-year-old star released a statement stating that she has taken legal action against the podcasters
Things just went south for the young rising podcasters as the Amapiano vocalist Mashudu has taken severe measures against them for the false allegations they made about her.
Mashudu takes legal route against Piano Pulse podcasters
Bathong! Another lawsuit is knocking on another podcast’s door. The Amapiano sensation Mashudu has announced that she had contacted her legal team regarding the pregnancy allegations that were made about her by podcasters on Piano Pulse.
According to Daily Sun, the 24-year-old star didn’t take these rumours lying down. She shared an official statement on her Instagram page regarding the false allegations made about her, which went viral on social media.
See the statement below:
The singer further confirmed with the publication that the rumours about her were untrue.
She said:
“Recently, I addressed rumours circulating on a popular podcast that targeted my personal life. The allegations were untrue, insensitive, and hurtful. As a public figure, I understand scrutiny but had to set the record straight. As my legal team is attending to the matter, I'd prefer not to comment further and focus on my artistic work.”
Amid all the drama, Mashudu also excitedly announced that she would be dropping her highly anticipated EP in November 2024, and she can’t wait for her fans to jam on it.
