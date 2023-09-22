Amapiano vocalist Mashudu opened up about being adopted and being raised by an adoptive mother

The singer lifted the lid on her private life and upbringing as well as how it was like meeting her biological mother

Mashudu also spoke about how their first encounter was like saying she never wanted to meet her mother in her teens

Amapiano vocalist Mashudu opened up about being an adoptive child and being raised by an adoptive mother.

Life as an adoptive child

The singer was a guest on Podcast and Chill with MacG, where she lifted the lid on her private life and upbringing as well as how it was like meeting her biological mother who was Venda. Her adoptive mother was a Sotho woman, so Mashudu was surrounded by Sotho women.

The singer said the adoption process happened when she was very young so she cannot recall when or why it happened. She said her mother who raised her took her from a welfare centre and lauded her for doing a great job.

"She's been doing an amazing job. I'm Sotho because this woman did a wonderful job. A great job."

Why Mashudu finally decided to meet her mother

Mashudu also spoke about how their first encounter was like saying she never wanted to meet her mother in her teens. But when she was at University, the urge to know more about her roots overtook her, so Mashudu wanted to meet her mother.

Their relationship is not strong, and she admitted that she was not comfortable with meeting her.

"It was good...Others were so comfortable about it, but, I wasn't...it won't change how I feel about the connection between us. I don't have a deep void because my mom made sure I had everything."

Mashudu celebrates her birthday

The singer recently celebrated her birthday doing what she does best, giving killer performances. She also penned a heartwarming message to herself.

"Another year added of Grace and Love. Thank you, Lord for your grace and love upon me. Happy birthday Shudu."

Adopted man reunites with biological family

