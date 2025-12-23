The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) took to X to announce that media personality Minenhle “Minnie” Dlamini had repaid the irregular payment she had received in 2016

The media personality came out guns blazing, with a statement calling out the SIU

The star's followers and fans felt her pain, apologising to her for the perceived illtreatment of her by the SIU

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Minnie Dlamini has fired back at the SIU. Image: Minnie Dlamini

Source: Instagram

South African media personality Minnie Dlamini has fired back at the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

The TV presenter has made headlines recently after reports suggested that she had repaid an amount of R50K that the SIU said she had unduly received in 2016.

Minnie Dlamini, who served looks during a getaway in the United States, thought it was nothing short of malicious towards her for the SIU to serve her with papers for the repayment.

The celebrated media star released a statement defending herself amid the furore of headlines putting her at the centre of the scandal.

She asked a specific question in her statement:

"Why are they putting me at the centre of this?"

In part, her statement read:

"Nearly a decade later, I was asked to produce supporting documentation from 2016."

She added:

"The ISU chose to publicly single me out... all while insinuating wrongdoing where none exist."

The statement was posted on Instagram, and Minnie Dlamini captioned it:

"I have no idea why the SIU is trying to make me the face of this case. I DID NOT steal any money. How was I supposed to know that the money used to book me to host an event was made (sic) with stolen funds? This is very unfair. Here’s my Official Statement 💎."

Read her statement below:

Fans show Minnie Dlamini their support

Minnie Dlamini's fans and followers flooded the comments section in support of her.

User @thedlaminis comforted the star with a scripture, quoting:

"“By this I know that you delight in me: my enemy will not shout in triumph over me. But you have upheld me because of my integrity, and set me in your presence forever.” ‭‭Psalm‬ ‭41‬:‭11‬-‭12‬. They can’t undo what God did. Head up, sis❤️. I love you."

Another user, @zamamkosi, commented:

"Strength to you, sisi and proud of you for standing up against the slandering."

@genesisgram1123 wrote:

"Just imagine the absurdity of being a self-made millionaire and having people do such to you! Love and light, girl."

Fellow media personality Somizi Mhlongo commented:

"Babe, you were the sacrificial lamb. You are Minnie Dlamini. They had to use your name to distract us from the actual thieves. I mean make it make sense. Why would they publicly go crazy over R50K from R29M. Who stole the balance of R28 950 000.00? Shame on them."

How did Minnie Dlamini receive the R50K from the SIU?

A non-profit organisation, the Mshandukani Foundation, received about R24.8 million from the NLC via the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC).

This grant funded a roadshow for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, but the funds were diverted irregularly.

The foundation distributed money to various beneficiaries "without lawful justification," including Minnie Dlamini, who received R50,000.

On December 22, 2025, the SIU announced a settlement: Dlamini fully cooperated, acknowledged the funds were not lawfully due to her, and agreed to repay the full R50,000.

Minnie Dlamini repaid the R50 000 she received in 2016. Image: Minnie Dlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini is trolled for attending the Bafana Bafana game

In an unrelated report, Minnie Dlamini was roasted online for attending the game of Bafana Bafana.

Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini was just casually attending a Bafana Bafana soccer match when the internet started trolling her.

Source: Briefly News