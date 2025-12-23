A woman from Sweden posted a video telling people that she was in need of some help

The lady showed how she was supposed to be busy, willing to hear, but the opportunity was swept um from under her feet

South Africans shared their reactions to the Argentinian woman who turned to social media for assistance

In a video on TikTok, a young woman told people that she was in need. She shared the story of how she ended up with no work after travelling to Cape Town.

A TikTok video of a Swedish woman looking for a job in Cape Town. Image: @almalagerstedt

Source: TikTok

The video that the woman shared received some attention from South Africans. People commented on the video that the woman shared, and they were divided.

In a video by @almalagerstedt, a woman from Argentina said that her trip to South Africa was not going well. Two days after arriving in Cape Town, the woman shared that the place where he was supposed to volunteer was shut down. She said the owner faced serious accusations, including sexual assault. She then asked people to help her with a place to find a job because she was only two days into her South African trip in the video posted on 6 December 2025.

The Swedish traveller is on the surfing scene and was volunteering in Cape Town. Image: @almalagerstedt

Source: TikTok

SA split over Swedish in need of job

Many people thought that the woman @almalagerstedt from Sweden was interesting for turning to social media to look for a job. Online users commented on the harrowing experience she had. The lady confirmed she left South Africa in the comment section. Watch the video of the foreigner in Cape Town below:

Annie 🇿🇦 ❤️ tried to help the lady:

"Sorry this happened to you. I heard about this a year ago, surprised he's not in jail already."

Annie 🇿🇦 ❤️ wrote:

"Try the backpackers."

MDP EDULIS 🇿🇦 added:

"Go to African Soul Surfer in Muizenberg. Best place. Locally safe. I stayed with them for over a year when I moved to Cape Town."

Russell wrote:

"There are a lot of surf communities you will find something."

TheLittleThingsInMaun 🇧🇼✌🏽 added:

"Lol, I'm not even surprised 😅"

Just Scrolling remarked:

"Welcome to Cape Town."

INTEGRATE said:

"Go to Muizenburg. There's a nice surfing community in Muizenburg."

Walied Abrahams added:

"You can come stay with us...sleep with my daughter's... we're closer to Muizenberg....than you can see from there."

BronwynA warned the foreigner looking for a job:

"Good luck, unemployment is a thing in this country."

aren wrote:

"There is a surf school in Muizenberg that does surf schools with Germans. One of my German friends was there for three months."

