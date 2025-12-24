ANC pushes for the removal of Bitou Deputy Mayor Nokuzola Kolwapi after gun incident during family celebration

Kolwapi claims she was using a replica gun during a traditional Xhosa initiation ceremony and denies breaking the law

The incident has sparked public outrage and political debate, with the ANC threatening legal action

ANC Provincial spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni says Bitou Deputy Mayor acted irresponsibly. Image: Bitou municipality website and Sifiso Ntsweni/Facebook

The ANC says it will push for the removal of Deputy Mayor Nokuzola Kolwapi following the controversial gun-firing incident on Sunday, 21 December 2025.

The party's Western Cape provincial spokesperson, Sitiso Mtsweni, said they will take action against the Bitou Local Municipality Deputy Mayor, whose video circulated online showing her allegedly firing a gun during celebrations for her son's homecoming ceremony.

"Everybody can see that this is an irresponsible public representative, behaving like a hooligan in public, running around with a gun under the guise of a celebration. What kind of judgement does one have when carrying a gun,whether a replica or not,and firing it in front of people, including children and women, thereby endangering lives?

"That is why we have taken the decision to open a case and to push for the removal of that irresponsible deputy mayor."

Regarding the push, the mayor said the moment is being used for political points. In response, Mtsweni said they are not the ones who fired the gun in public, behaving like hooligans and breaking the law.

"She did that unprovoked. We do not believe that this is the manner in which a public representative should conduct themself."

Bitou Mayor Faces Backlash Over Gun-Firing Incident

The public has called for an investigation into Deputy Mayor Nokuzola Kolwapi of the Bitou Local Municipality in Plettenberg Bay, following allegations that she discharged a firearm in public during a family gathering in Kwanokuthula on Sunday, 21 December 2025. A clip of the incident was posted on X, drawing widespread public criticism and prompting the ANC in the Victor Molosi Region to threaten to lay charges.

According to the Knysna-Plett Herald, the incident allegedly occurred during Kolwapi’s 18-year-old son’s umgidi ceremony at a residence on Sajini Street, Kwanokuthula. As an act of celebration, Kolwapi can allegedly be seen holding a firearm in her right hand and firing it into the air while others stand nearby.

The ANC in the Western Cape said they will push for the removal of the Deputy Mayor in the Bitou municipality.Image:Sharon Seretlo/Getty Images

Nokuzola Kolwapi Denies Firing a Real Gun

Bitou Deputy Mayor Nokuzola Kolwapi has denied firing a real gun after a clip of her discharging a firearm in public on 21 December 2025 circulated widely. Kolwapi released a statement defending herself after Kwanokuthula Police confirmed that a case of discharging a firearm had been opened.

In her statement, she said the item in her hand was a replica (toy gun). It was used during her son’s ulwaluko,a sacred Xhosa initiation ceremony that marks the transition into manhood.

“It’s unfortunate that this moment has been used to score political points by so-called local community leaders,” she said

