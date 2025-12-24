The City of Johannesburg has again called for a large-scale Home Affairs operation in the CBD over undocumented migrants

Mayor Dada Morero says illegal activity is fueling litter, disorder, and lawlessness in the inner city

Some residents welcomed the move, while others said the problem has been ignored for years

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Dada Morero says Home Affairs should intervene in the undocumented immigrants crisis in the CBD. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The City of Johannesburg has renewed calls for a large-scale Home Affairs operation in the inner city as concerns mount over the long-standing presence of undocumented migrants operating within the Central Business District (CBD).

In a post shared by Mayor Dada Morero, he highlighted what he described as a persistent and deeply entrenched problem in the city’s CBD.

According to the mayor, undocumented migrants have become embedded in informal trading spaces. He said many operate outside legal boundaries, contributing to chaos through increased garbage, street litter, and general disorder.

Morero also shared a video showing an informal trader being reprimanded after being caught littering, accusing the individual of disregarding the rule of law.

“People have left their countries of origin to do as they please in Johannesburg, and we cannot allow this to continue,” Morero said.

Residents who took to the comments section stressed that the issue is not new, noting that illegal immigration in the inner city had been present “for years” and has repeatedly been ignored. Others applauded the mayor’s efforts and called for intervention from other departments to strengthen immigration laws and ensure compliance.

Social media users weigh in

@JamesNdhlovu3 commented:

"Thanks, Mr Mayor. Your 'on the ground' approach is sensitising you to our lived experiences. You have the power to call for a meeting with Premier Lesufi and President Ramaphosa to open their eyes to our concerns. Hopefully they will hear you, especially Ramaphosa."

@miyelani_mabasa said:

"Congratulations, Mr Mayor, on your new discovery. It must have taken a lot to realise this after years and years."

@StarJay_23 stated:

"All the best, Mayor, but the question is: why did it take you so long to realise this?"

@Nchokwe01 commented:

"Unfortunately, there is no political will to deal with this issue decisively."

@Tuksmila asked:

"Genuinely asking, @DadaMorero and @CityofJoburgZA: what does Home Affairs say when you engage them? Do they blue-tick you? Has there been any tangible action or promises, or are they simply not interested in helping?"

Johannesburg mayor condemns JMPD officers for inaction

Mayor Dada Morero also recently lambasted Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers after walking past several parked patrol vehicles with officers seated inside instead of actively patrolling the streets.

Visibly frustrated, the mayor posted about the incident on social media and warned that “heads will roll” for officers who merely observe criminal activity from their vehicles rather than enforcing the law. Johannesburg residents, particularly those in the inner city, shared their experiences, while some praised Morero for taking action.

Authorities are tackling the lack of enforcement of bylaws in the inner city. Image: Marco Longari/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Previous reports on Johannesburg’s inner city

Previously, Briefly News reported that Morero blamed shop and property owners for the filthy state of the Johannesburg CBD. The mayor visited the area on 23 December 2025 alongside the ward councillor, the Chief Operating Officer of Pikitup, and law enforcement officials. He warned shop owners to keep areas around their premises clean, stressing that the municipality would no longer tolerate practices contributing to decay and decline.

In another incident, Johannesburg MMC for Public Safety, Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, led a joint law-enforcement operation at the Zambesi Building in the city centre on 18 December 2025 following the fatal shooting of DJ Warras earlier that week.

Tshwaku said authorities were searching for 37 individuals who had allegedly stopped paying rent, claiming dissatisfaction with conditions in the building. He also emphasised the importance of locating the person responsible for DJ Warras’ murder, believing someone within the building had information, as Warras had been seen there earlier in the day before he was shot.

Source: Briefly News