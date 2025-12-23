Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero voiced his concern after witnessing JMPD officers sitting in patrol vehicles rather than actively enforcing the law on the city’s streets

The mayor warned that disciplinary action would follow as lawlessness continued to plague parts of the city

The clip sparked widespread public reaction, with South Africans divided between praising Morero and questioning delayed accountability

Dada Morero threatened action against JMPD officers found not performing their duties.Image: Sharon Seretlo/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero has lambasted Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers for sitting in their patrol cars instead of actively working, as lawlessness continued to run rampant across the city on 22 December 2025.

In a now-viral clip shared on his X account, Morero is seen walking past several parked JMPD vehicles, with officers seated inside rather than patrolling the streets. Visibly frustrated, the mayor warned that “heads will roll” for officers who merely observe criminal activity from their vehicles instead of enforcing the law.

The video quickly drew hundreds of reactions from South Africans, many of whom shared their own experiences with JMPD. While some praised Morero for taking action, others questioned why it had taken so long for officers to be held accountable.

South Africans react

@QueenofJhb said:

“JoburgMPD are a shame and a disgrace! They have allowed too much lawlessness. It seems they don’t understand what their jobs actually are or what the by-laws mean. All of them must go for retraining.”

@DenisTlhabi commented:

“The City of Johannesburg must minimise cars. Tshwane has a bus that drops officers off in the morning and picks them up later. Maybe Johannesburg must also follow suit.”

@Maliqo asked:

“Did you teach them how they are supposed to enforce the law every time they left the station for their shift? Did you give them guidance on how they should monitor the streets, on foot or by car? Failure starts from the top down to the one who allowed them to leave without directives.

@moflavadj said:

“I agree. They need to work and stop wasting our time and money.”

@Dashin57 commented:

“They have been chilling for decades. We know elections are around.”

Doubts over service delivery after G20

Public scepticism around Johannesburg’s service delivery was heightened following the city’s multimillion-rand upgrades ahead of the G20 summit. The improvements sparked strong reactions from residents who were unaccustomed to seeing consistent service delivery in Africa’s wealthiest city.

While residents praised the clean streets, functioning traffic lights, repaired roads, and increased law enforcement presence, many doubted whether the changes would last. Some joked that meaningful service delivery only happens when international visitors are expected.

Morero vows ongoing service delivery

Mayor Morero later assured residents that the improvements seen before and during the G20 would continue beyond the summit. Speaking to the media on the final day of the G20, 23 November 2025, he said he was committed to keeping the city clean and functional.The City of Johannesburg has faced criticism that the G20 preparations proved its leaders had the capacity to deliver services but chose not to do so under normal circumstances. Morero acknowledged management challenges that had previously hindered progress, stating these issues had been addressed, as evidenced by improvements across the city.

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero reprimanded JMPD officers for not working: Image: Zinyange Auntony/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Political pressure mounts against Morero

In related news, Briefly reported that the ANC replaced Morero as regional chairperson at the party’s 16th Regional Conference, held from 3 to 5 December 2025. He was succeeded by Loyiso Masuku, who became the first woman to lead the ANC in the region.

Morero has faced a turbulent period, having survived multiple motions of no confidence since his election as mayor in 2022. He has frequently been blamed for Johannesburg’s water and electricity challenges, broader service delivery failures, and the ongoing crisis of hijacked buildings in the inner city.

Source: Briefly News