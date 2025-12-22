Global site navigation

Limpopo Authorities Stop Overloaded Buses Travelling to Zimbabwe, Sparking Mixed Reactions Online
Limpopo Authorities Stop Overloaded Buses Travelling to Zimbabwe, Sparking Mixed Reactions Online

by Byron Pillay
  • Officials in Limpopo pulled over two buses that were travelling to Zimbabwe, which were found to be overloaded
  • Authorities also remove several other vehicles from the road for serious violations of the road safety regulations
  • South Africans weighed in on the latest overloaded vehicle storym sharing mixed reactions ot the news

Limpopo authorities stopped two overloaded buses that were travelling to Zimbabwe
Limpopo authorities stopped two overloaded buses that were travelling to Zimbabwe.
Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay

LIMPOPO – Two overloaded buses have been prevented from completing their journeys as Limpopo authorities continue to clamp down on vehicles that are violating road safety regulations.

The buses, one travelling from Durban to Zimbabwe, and the other travelling from Johannesburg to Zimbabwe, were both pulled over after they were found to be overloaded.

They were stopped during an operation at the N1 Zebediela Traffic Control Centre in Limpopo on Sunday, 21 December 2025.

Buses travelling to Zimbabwe stopped

Spokesperson for the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety, Matome Taueatsoala, confirmed that the two buses were stopped for being overloaded.

"The first one was from Durban in KwaZulu-Natal, travelling to Zimbabwe. The bus was certified to carry 63 occupants, but we found out that it was carrying 82 occupants.
"The second bus to Zimbabwe, as well, from Johannesburg, was certified to carry 70, but was found to be carrying 79 occupants,” Taueatsoala said.

Transport Department concerned about overloaded vehicles

It wasn’t just the buses that were found to be overloaded or unroadworthy, as numerous vehicles were stopped as well. It raised concerns among authorities, particularly as the roads are busier during the festive season.

Taueatsoala added that, along with the buses, more than 20 other vehicles were removed from the road for serious violations of the road safety regulations.

Limpopo authorities also pulled over other vehicles
Limpopo authorities also pulled over other vehicles for serious violations of the road safety regulations.
South Africans react to the latest overloading incident

Social media users weighed in on the latest incident, sharing mixed reactions to it.

@NgwanaThavho claimed:

“As long as there is still a Road Accident Fund for them, then it will never end.”

@KonasNedondwe expressed concern:

“After festive, they will relax again.”

@michellemodika stated:

“These people never learn. Every year it’s the same thing.”

@mufasa2030 agreed:

“This happens throughout the year. Hence why they are so blatant in doing it now.”

@tsitso09 said:

“This nonsense has been allowed to happen over a long period of time, by people who don't appreciate but keep insulting us. It's encouraging that law enforcement is doing something instead of taking bribes. Lawlessness is turning SA into a failing state.”

@tiko_shimange asked:

“Just curious. How did these buses pass the Pumulani Plaza in the first place? How did they pass Mantsole Traffic Control? Something needs to be done. Maybe people are taking bribes.”

@MashSammy said:

“The burning question remains, how did these overloaded vehicles make it through Gauteng/North West and Mpumalanga provinces?”

