South Africans were left with a lot of questions when news about a truck carrying over 100 dead bodies broke

The truck was discovered on the N2 highway on a weighbridge by traffic officers over the weekend

The Department of Health in the Western Cape is waiting to find if the cause of deaths were related to Covid 19

CAPE TOWN - On its journey to the Eastern Cape, traffic officials intercepted an overloaded truck carrying 106 bodies. The truck was stopped on the N2 highway close to Somerset West on Saturday.

It is currently unknown what the causes of deaths were and the Western Cape Department of Health is waiting to find out if the deaths were Covid 19-related, according to EWN.

An overloaded truck carrying 106 dead bodies was discovered on the N2 highway on Saturday. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Mark van der Heever, the department's spokesperson, said the truck was transporting the corpses to be cremated in the Eastern Cape. Van der Heever further stated that the truck's paperwork seemed to have been in order.

According to News24, traffic officials stopped the truck on a weighbridge. When they questioned the driver, he notified the officers that he had dead bodies that he was transporting. The weighbridge was subsequently closed and SAPS and the Department of Health were called in to investigate.

The police are looking into the circumstances behind the transportation of the bodies.

South Africans have questions about overloaded truck

Fellow South Africans on Twitter were shocked about the discovery of the truck with 106 corpses. Many wanted to understand why the truck was overloaded with that many dead bodies.

Others wanted to know where the bodies came from, while others were not surprised.

@Sosa_drip_ said:

"How do you overload dead people, this story does not make sense."

@leoxwayi said:

"1 000 questions than answers. All along which mortuary were they kept & how they got there? So much‍."

@dude5960 said:

"Nothing surprises me in this lawless country."

@Nxuba__Rhudulu said:

"106 corpses, all in one truck to the EC for cremation. Helen Zille's Republic of Western Cape hates "EC refugees". #Covid_19"

@MarcusPapiah1 said:

"Had the same situation in JHB a few years back. And the bodies fell all over the freeway."

@Charmzo_man said:

"I don't buy this story... "The officials searched the truck and found 106 bodies" Like really? How do you search an overloaded truck? Think of 106 bodies... 106... how on earth is that possible? Where are the pictures? You can call me what you want but this is a lie."

Western Cape police arrest 15 people for possession of stolen sheep livers

Briefly News previously reported that 15 people have been arrested by the Western Cape police for being in possession of stolen property, boxes of stolen sheep liver valued at R500 000.

According to police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk, the individuals were found in possession of 2 225 sheep liver crates that were stolen in the Killarney industrial area, reports SABC News.

The suspects are aged between 25 and 35 and will make an appearance in the Philippi Magistrate's Court on Monday. Van Wyk stated that the Maitland Flying Squad received a tip-off that people were seen at a location in Phillippi leaving the premises carrying crates.

Source: Briefly.co.za