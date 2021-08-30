Western Cape Police Arrest 15 People for Possession of Stolen Sheep Livers

The Western Cape police have arrested 15 people for allegedly being in possession of over 2 000 crates of stolen sheep livers

The incident took place in Phillipi and police say the boxes were loaded into a truck, a bakkie and SUVs

The stolen sheep livers were stolen at a location in the Killarney industrial area and estimated to be valued at R500 000

CAPE TOWN - 15 People have been arrested by the Western Cape police for being in possession of stolen property, boxes of stolen sheep liver valued at R500 000.

According to police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk, the individuals were found in possession of 2 225 sheep liver crates that were stolen in the Killarney industrial area, reports SABC News.

15 people have been arrested for stealing over 2 000 boxes of stolen sheep livers in the Western Cape. Images: Julian Stratenschulte/ Getty Images

The suspects are aged between 25 and 35 and will make an appearance in the Philippi Magistrate's Court on Monday. Van Wyk stated that the Maitland Flying Squad received a tip-off that people were seen at a location in Phillippi leaving the premises carrying crates.

On arrival at the location, the police found SUVs, a truck and a bakkie that had been used to load the crates of sheep livers, according to SowetanLIVE.

Police determined that a truck containing crates of sheep livers had been stolen in the Killarney industrial area after an investigation. The boxes were delivered in Phillipi and were then collected by other individuals.

