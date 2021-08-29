More arrests made in connection with violent protests and looting

The Hawks have worked in cooperation with other law enforcement bodies and arrested two more suspects linked to the violent protests

A 35-year-old and 36-year-old man were arrested for allegedly inciting violence in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng respectively

The 36-year-old had a large social media following, he used the popular platform Twitter to post in support of former president Jacob Zuma

The Hawks have arrested a 35-year-old and 36-year-old man in connection to the recent violent protests that swept across South Africa.

Authorities worked together in a joint operation to make the arrests. The 35-year-old was arrested in KwaZulu-Natal. He had allegedly promoted unrest in Pietermaritzburg which resulted in violent looting at the Brookside Mall. In the subsequent chaos, the entire shopping centre was destroyed.

Brookside Mall was destroyed in the violent protests and one of the suspects allegedly incited crowds to violently protest. Photo credit: @Imitsanyelo We Fashion Front

Source: Facebook

The 36-year-old was arrested in Gauteng. He used the social media handle Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_African Soil). He had 59 900 followers according to SABC News.

He is a staunch supporter of former president Jacob Zuma and regularly posts content related the Zuma's arrest. eNCA reported that the suspects will appear in court next week.

Lawyers file Jacob Zuma's secret medical report, speculation rife over 'mystery' illness

The health of former president Jacob Zuma is again under the glaring spotlight of the media while the nature of his condition remains shrouded in mystery.

On Friday, his legal team filed a report on his health, the news of which the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed in a statement.

According to TimesLIVE, the report was filed in the Pietermaritzburg High Court. Briefly News has it on good authority that the legal team missed the deadline by a week.

Fees Must Fall activist turned alleged unrest instigator appears in court, 'ready to die for Zuma'

An alleged instigator of the recent riots who was the face of the #FeesMustFall movement that made waves across Universities in South Africa in recent years has appeared in court.

Bonginkosi Khanyile, 31, cut a confident figure in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday, maintaining that his detention will not hinder his fight for former president Jacob Zuma to be released.

Briefly News understands that Khanyile Khanyile faces five charges, two each for illegal gathering and not wearing a mask, and one for incitement to commit violence.

His appearance in court was for a formal bail application, according to SABC News. As part of the proceedings, the court poured over videos showing Khanyile addressing people on separate occasions.

