The health of former president Jacob Zuma is again under the spotlight while the nature of his condition remains shrouded in mystery

Zuma's legal team filed a report on his health in the Pietermaritzburg High Court to determine if he is fit to stand trial on charges linked to the arms deal

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that the contents of the medical report would remain confidential until a future date

The health of former president Jacob Zuma is again under the glaring spotlight of the media while the nature of his condition remains shrouded in mystery.

On Friday, his legal team filed a report on his health, the news of which the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed in a statement.

According to TimesLIVE, the report was filed in the Pietermaritzburg High Court. Briefly News has it on good authority that the legal team missed the deadline by a week.

Determination on Zuma's fitness to stand trial

The Citizen reported that the report is essential in determining if the 79-year-old is fit to stand trial on charges linked to the arms deal. He is reportedly facing 16 counts of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering.

Mthunzi Mhaga, the NPA spokesperson, confirmed that the contents of the medical report would remain confidential until a future date.

“I can confirm the legal team filed a medical report that relates to his health status. It is a confidential document and, we will make no further comments until the matter is heard in court."

Zuma plagued by 'mystery' illness

Zuma was reportedly being treated for an undisclosed medical condition in a military hospital while he serves his 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court at Estcourt Correctional Centre.

The correctional services department had earlier confirmed that the former president had an operation done on 21 August, following the decision to have him hospitalised after a routine observation.

