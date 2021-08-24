Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, once again, has tongues wagging on social media after penning an impassionate post to her father, Jacob Zuma

As she has so often done on social media, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, once again, has tongues wagging after penning an impassionate post to her father, Jacob Zuma.

Just yesterday, South Africans woke up to her latest message to her dear old man, in which she commended him for being the enigmatic political figure he was and remains to be in her eyes.

Source: UGC

Not to anybody's surprise, Zuma-Sambudla rehashed the idea that a miscarriage of justice ensured Zuma's imprisonment despite a trial taking place.

Taking to her official Twitter account, she tweeted:

"We See You Dad. We See That You Were Jailed Without A Trial. We See The Unjust Treatment. We Miss You. We Are Praying For You. You Are Our Answer.

"You Are Our Hope! We Love You MR PRESIDENT…You Are The PEOPLE’S PRESIDENT...You Are Our 1st BLACK PRESIDENT!#FreePresidentZuma"

The tweet inspired a flurry of mixed reactions as social media users flooded the outspoken armchair political commentator's mentions.

Social media users rush in as opposing views are exchanged

The post received nearly 3 000 likes, with almost 700 people making it a point to leave a comment behind.

@ChristianMsibi said:

"Indeed my first and, thus far, last black president. I appreciated life during your presidency."

@ottulab added:

"Too late, you should have prayed for him to change his thieving ways."

@NombuleloNtsel2 wrote:

"Kanti what was the late former President Mandela no former President Mbeki? Were they Indians maybe? Inkulu inkinga la!"

@DzinorevaB offered:

"Good prayer and wishes for your dad, but your last comments are an insult to South Africans: first black President???"

@Levigos noted:

"Nelson Mandela was the 1st ever BLACK PRESIDENT of SA, not Zuma. But since you don't recognize him and you see Zuma as that, let's correct you since you are reluctant to say it, Zuma is 1st PRESIDENT yo MZULU. That's a FACT...!"

Twitter takes action against Zuma-Sambudla for allegedly sharing unrest videos

In recent news, Briefly News reported that Zuma-Sambudla could face several charges relating to the recent unrest in Mzansi.

TimesLIVE has it that the daughter of the former president is facing charges for her role in the violence that broke out in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The publication reported that Zuma-Sambudla violated the social media application’s rules for sharing video clips of the looting incidents.

Source: Briefly.co.za