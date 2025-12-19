Four people were killed when two vehicles collided with each other in KwaZulu-Natal, a week before the Christmas rush

The accident involved multiple vehicles, which collided as a result of one of the drivers' alleged actions

South Africans were devastated by the accident and cautioned motorists to be cautious and obey the rules of the road

KWAMBONAMBI, KWAZULU-NATAL — A multiple-vehicle collision in KwaZulu-Natal on 19 December 2025 resulted in the death of four people.

According to SABC News, four vehicles were involved in a collision on the N2 in KwaMbonambi, KwaZulu-Natal. One of the vehicles tried to overtake another when it collided with oncoming traffic. Four people were killed in the accident, and two were rushed to the hospital. Authorities have closed the roads.

Accidents in the 2025 festive season

The Western Cape government revealed that almost 30 people died on the province's roads in the first week of the festive season. The province's Mobility Department revealed that 28 people died in 21 fatal accidents between 1 and 7 December 2025. The highest number of fatalities was pedestrians: 12 pedestrians were killed, while 10 passengers, three drivers, two motorists, and one cyclist died.

The N3 northbound to Johannesburg was closed on 16 December when three people were killed during a serious crash involving a fuel tanker. A spokesperson from IPSS Medical Rescue, which responded to the scene, confirmed that one person was critically injured and was rushed to the hospital. The accident took place between the Tugela River and Estcourt.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on Facebook were shattered by the accident.

Sphe Mndayi Hlombe said:

"People, please don't speed."

Ngcebo S Mhlongo said:

"A decent road with no potholes, no hills, no livestock, and no sharp bends, yet somehow there are always accidents. The nonsense that people drive on the N2 is perplexing."

Kumallo Sibo said:

"The N2 North has too many accidents in the province."

Tshepo Mosetlha said:

"Not breaking news anymore. It's just KZN things."

Johannesburg taxi industry signs pledge

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the taxi industry in Johannesburg embarked on a safety campaign where they promised to conduct themselves safely on the roads. Taxi associations and taxi drivers signed a pledge on 18 December 2025 to obey the rules of the road during the festive season.

The South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) launched a safety campaign, and taxi associations and drivers signed the pledge at the Noord Taxi Rank. SANTACO's Gauteng spokesperson, Sabata Mbobo, said that SANTACO will work to ensure that passengers are safe during the festive season. However, South Africans questioned taxi drivers' willingness to obey the rules of the road.

"It is better to perform well on the road rather than just talk. The real commitment will be shown by obeying traffic laws, respecting passengers, and making safety a priority everyday, not only during pledges," a netizen said.

