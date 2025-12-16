KWAZULU-NATAL – The N3 northbound, going towards Johannesburg from Estcourt, has been closed following a serious crash.

Three people have been killed in a crash on the N3, near Estcourt. Image: @lnnocent191535/ @_ArriveAlive

Source: Twitter

The accident, which happened between Estcourt and the Tugela River, near the Frere Interchange, happened on the morning of Tuesday, 16 December 2025.

The crash involved two vehicles, one of which is a fuel tanker, and has reportedly claimed three lives. This has not yet been officially confirmed by authorities.

Officials are concerned about the highly flammable cargo

Officials on scene are urging motorists to approach the area with extreme caution and to follow all safety instructions.

There is a concern over the risks associated with the highly flammable cargo that the truck was carrying. The scene remains closed, and extensive delays and a backlog of traffic are expected in the area as clean-up operations get underway.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Source: Briefly News