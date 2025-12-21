Police Probe N1-25 Accident That Killed Two-Year-Old

Limpopo police are investigating the circumstances of a fatal N1-25 crash near Tobias that killed a two-year-old child

Officials say the crash occurred just after midday on Friday, 19 December 2025, when two vehicles collided head - on

Three people were injured in the crash, which resulted in the road being temporarily closed off to traffic

Three people were injured in the crash, which resulted in the road being temporarily closed off to traffic.

Limpopo police have opened an investigation into a fatal collision on the N1-25 near Tobias that claimed the life of a two-year-old child on Friday19 December 2025.

Two vehicles collided head-on

The crash happened shortly after midday when two vehicles collided head-on, triggering a multi-vehicle accident. Early findings suggest that unsafe overtaking and reckless driving may have contributed to the incident. Three people sustained injuries in the crash, which led to the temporary closure of the road to allow emergency services to assist and clear the scene.

Limpopo Department of Transport spokesperson Matome Taueatsoala conveyed condolences to the bereaved family. He said a Volkswagen sedan crashed head-on into a Mercedes-Benz, which then sideswiped a Toyota heavy motor vehicle. A two-year-old girl travelling in a Mercedes-Benz was killed. One occupant of the Volkswagen was left in critical condition, while two passengers in the Mercedes-Benz suffered serious and moderate injuries. The driver and another passenger in the Mercedes-Benz sustained minor injuries.

Preliminary investigations indicate that reckless driving, specifically dangerous overtaking, is the likely cause of the crash.

Accidents in the 2025 festive season

A multiple-vehicle collision in KwaZulu-Natal on 19 December 2025 resulted in the death of four people. According to SABC News, four vehicles were involved in a collision on the N2 in KwaMbonambi, KwaZulu-Natal. One of the vehicles tried to overtake another when it collided with oncoming traffic. Four people were killed in the accident, and two were rushed to the hospital. Authorities have closed the roads.

The Western Cape government revealed that almost 30 people died on the province's roads in the first week of the festive season. The province's Mobility Department revealed that 28 people died in 21 fatal accidents between 1 and 7 December 2025. The highest number of fatalities was pedestrians: 12 pedestrians were killed, while 10 passengers, three drivers, two motorists, and one cyclist died.

The N3 northbound to Johannesburg was closed on 16 December when three people were killed during a serious crash involving a fuel tanker. A spokesperson from IPSS Medical Rescue, which responded to the scene, confirmed that one person was critically injured and was rushed to the hospital. The accident took place between the Tugela River and Estcourt.

Johannesburg taxi industry signs pledge

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the taxi industry in Johannesburg embarked on a safety campaign where they promised to conduct themselves safely on the roads.

Taxi associations and taxi drivers signed a pledge on 18 December 2025 to obey the rules of the road during the festive season. The South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) launched a safety campaign, and taxi associations and drivers signed the pledge at the Noord Taxi Rank. SANTACO's Gauteng spokesperson, Sabata Mbobo, said that SANTACO will work to ensure that passengers are safe during the festive season.

