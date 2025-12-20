Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela has spoken out about attempts to evict her from her late partner Richard Foxton’s home

She says the move followed his death and was communicated through a family WhatsApp message rather than a court order

The dispute over Foxton’s estate is now before the courts and has sparked widespread public debate

Thuli Madonsela is fighting an eviction from her home after the death of her life partner. Image: Sharon Seretlo/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela has spoken publicly about a dispute surrounding her late husband’s estate, citing security concerns and attempts to evict her from their shared home.

In a post on X, Madonsela said she decided to break her silence after facing what she described as intimidation following the death of her life partner, Richard Foxton, who passed away on 21 June 2025. She explained that there had been efforts to remove her from the home they regarded as their primary residence shortly after his passing.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

MDN News shared footage of Madonsela’s media briefing on its X account on Wednesday, 17 December 2025.

Within 48 hours of my partner’s passing, attempts were made to evict me from the place he and I regarded as our main home, while our house in Stellenbosch was primarily for my work and possibly our retirement, she said.

She added that the eviction attempt was not communicated through a formal court order, which should have been delivered by a sheriff. Instead, she described it as a “chilling” message posted in a family WhatsApp group. According to Madonsela, the message instructed that the homes be locked and remain unoccupied as soon as possible, and stated that anyone wishing to visit the flat must be accompanied by all siblings.

The message was reportedly posted on 23 June 2025, two days after Foxton’s death on 21 June 2025. Madonsela further noted that the author of the message was neither one of Foxton’s children nor her in-law.

“Throughout this, I have not had any conflict with any Foxton, bitter or otherwise,” she said.

South Africans react

Madonsela’s remarks sparked widespread discussion on social media, with users expressing a range of opinions.

@mickeydedrinker commented:

“Black people in the comments acting like this situation is unique to interracial relationships, while in fact similar evictions happen to surviving spouses in many families.”

@LyfeUrbanzulu remarked:

“Karma has all our addresses.”

@duuxman stated:

“They don’t see her as one of them. She must be prepared for more exclusion and all that comes with it. Life is like a wheel.”

@maths21989 wrote:

“But Ausi Thuli, you studied law. You should have ensured that all these things were in place.”

@anelemabandla82 commented:

“Prof must let it go, man. She got her package as former Public Protector and now she is a professor.”

Madonsela on the estate dispute

According to Eyewitness News (EWN), Madonsela expressed confusion over claims regarding the value of the Stellenbosch property, which the couple had shared since 2021, being worth R10 million. She said, to her knowledge, the property had never been legally assessed or formally valued.

She added that what she described as relentless character assassination in the media had compelled her to speak out and share her version of events.

Madonsela said she had initially chosen to remain silent out of respect for Foxton and had hoped to resolve the matter privately, particularly the dispute surrounding the validity of a 2025 will submitted to the Master’s Office.

She concluded by stating that the final decision regarding the will now rests with the courts.

Thuli Madonsela during the memorial service of her partner Richard Foxton. Image: Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

3 articles on Thuli Madonsela

In previous reports, Briefly News profiled Madonsela’s life and career. The former Public Protector has earned international recognition for her work in South Africa’s legal system and is widely credited for her role in strengthening constitutional democracy. Madonsela served as Public Protector from 2009 to 2016 and was involved in drafting South Africa’s Constitution.Despite facing challenges during her tenure, she demonstrated resilience and left behind a lasting legacy that continues to inspire many. In a 2018 interview, Madonsela revealed that she was engaged to public relations consultant Richard Foxton.

In related reports, South Africans weighed in on the legal battle over Foxton’s estate. The dispute over the multimillion-rand estate has generated significant debate on social media, with some criticising Foxton’s children and others expressing sympathy for Madonsela. According to reports, Foxton’s children are challenging Madonsela’s claim to a portion of their father’s estate.

In other news, Madonsela recently defended Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni following her remarks that illegal miners, known as zama zamas, would be “smoked out” during a tense standoff at the Stilfontein mine. Madonsela clarified that Ntshavheni meant the government would not send food or assistance to the miners underground, leaving them with no option but to surface, and that anyone wishing to assist them was free to do so.

Source: Briefly News