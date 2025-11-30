Advocate Thuli Madonsela recently caused a buzz on social media when it was reported that she's embroiled in a legal dispute

According to media reports, Richard Edward Foxton's children are challenging Madonsela's claim to their father's estate

South Africans took to social media over the weekend to criticise Foxton's children, while some sympathised with the public protector

SA reacts to Thuli Madonsela's R10 million battle with in-laws.

Former Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela made headlines over the weekend when it was reported that she's locked in a legal battle with her late partner, Richard Foxton's children.

Madonsela, who's been in a relationship with the former PR executive since 2018, confirmed his death in June 2025.

The former Public Protector previously made headlines when she defended Khumbudzo Ntshaveni over the zama zamas.

According to New24, Foxton’s children are challenging Madonsela's claim to a portion of their father's multimillion‑rand estate, which is almost R10 million.

The former PR executive and founder of his namesake firm died in June 2025 at the age of 82. Foxton reportedly shared a long-term partnership with Madonsela and has now become the focus of legal contestation, as his adult children seek to secure what they consider their rightful share of the inheritance. While Madonsela has reportedly taken legal steps to protect her claim.

Madonsela and Foxton reportedly shared a high-profile partnership since the early 2010s, marked by their 2016 engagement announcement. According to media reports, Madonsela and Foxton were not legally married.

MDN News shared on its X account on Sunday, 30 November 2025, that Madonsela is locked in a bitter battle with in‑laws over her late partner’s R10 million estate.

South Africans respond to Madonsela's legal battle

@Shane_Driller wrote:

"They never considered her as family because she is black. Goes to show the rainbow nation narrative has short legs when tested."

@sibongilenduna reacted:

"Didn't he have a will?"

@Nwankumi said:

"Yena aya kwini," (Where was she going?)

@ruptiv_K reacted:

"Those kids are acting like they were the ones making sure their dad took his pills every day."

@brilliantkgotso wrote:

"She was being all that racist thinking she'll get a share of the proceeds of long-term generational white headstart."

@BevestZM responded:

"She was in it for the money."

@JeffreyHlu70163 reacted:

"I'm trying to differentiate between partner and husband. If she was just a partner she fcuked."

@AJ_Eskimo replied:

"Honestly, it's just kids, she must leave it."

@t_ere_nce_ wrote:

"In-laws….yeses! Gentlemen, let's make sure we don't allow our family to have any unnecessary entitlement while we are still alive! Ba ngenaphi bo inlaw ku le ndaba," (How is it their business?)

@Mjudana said:

"This has become a horrible trend in South Africa, it doesn’t even allow people to grieve their spouses, partners, and children properly, raises the question if our families really care for us or are more interested in what we have, strength to her."

SA Reacts to Thuli Madonsela's R10 million legal battle.

