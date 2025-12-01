Mihlali Ndamase’s Ex-Boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe and Wife Mary Jane Reunite
- Leeroy Sidambe and his wife, Mary Jane, recently celebrated one of their daughters' academic achievements
- The estranged couple posed for a photo with their child holding her academic certificates, and the picture quickly went viral
- While many in the comment section discussed the child's rumoured pricey school fees, others continue to discuss Leeroy's controversial relationship with Mihlali Ndamase
Leeroy Sidambe recently celebrated his daughter's academic excellence with his estranged wife, Mary Jane.
The businessman, famously known for his high-profile relationship with influencer Mihlali Ndamase, posed for a picture with his wife and child at her school.
The young girl wore her school uniform, smiling from ear to ear while holding up three presumed academic certificates awarded to her as her proud parents smiled beside her.
Having returned to the spotlight after Sidambe's relationship with Mihlali ended, the family seems to have moved on with their lives, celebrating milestones together.
Recently, Briefly News reported on Leeroy and Mary Jane's reunion at their other daughter's Matric farewell celebration, and their latest rendezvous had everyone online asking plenty of questions about their marriage and supposed wealth.
See the Sidambes' picture below.
Social media reacts to Leeroy Sidambe and his family
Online users adopted the belief that kids who wear hats as part of their school uniform not only attend pricey institutions, but also come from wealth, suggesting that Leeroy and Mary Jane Sidambe must be rich. Read some of their comments below.
naytholo said:
"Once I see a child wearing that hat and those shoes, I know school fees are in drillions."
ThabetheAndre wrote:
"Looks like one of the schools for Ministers' and MECs' children. The school fees are from R100K per annum."
pintim57 laughed:
"They don't play; you pay there."
DeeCover611 added:
"These are types of schools where you randomly find a big dude roaming around, only to find out he's a bodyguard."
Meanwhile, others revisited Leeroy's controversial relationship with Mihlali Ndamase and criticised the businessman for allegedly leaving his wife for the influencer.
wwwwwwwwords asked:
"Why would he fumble that? That’s her after 2 or 3 kids, right? She’s too gorgeous. Mind you, the other woman looks like that without kids. Should have stayed with his wife."
MsPearlie23 said:
"It’s so funny to me that Mihlali separated them. Now they are back together as a family. It was one of the 'downs' of their marriage.
LordMntungwa criticised Leeroy Sidambe:
"Leeroy was selfish."
clintchubss posted:
"This man ruined his family and a pretty wife for some Xhosa woman."
Mzansi compares Mihlali Ndamase to Mary Jane Sidambe
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared an online debate about Mihlali Ndamase and Mary Jane Sidambe.
Almost a year after ending her relationship with Leeroy, Mihlali was once again slammed for allegedly breaking up a happy family.
People criticised Sidambe for leaving his wife and family for Mihlali, arguing that Mary Jane was equally as beautiful as the influencer, calling Leeroy "greedy."
Source: Briefly News
