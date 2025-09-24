Mihlali Ndamase is facing backlash on social media and being compared to her ex-boyfriend's wife, Mary Jane

Leeroy Sidambe's family has been trending on social media, and online users believe the controversial businessman fumbled his perfect family

This comes months after Mihlali and Leeroy's breakup, and many said their relationship was a bad idea

Mihlali Ndamase is facing backlash over her relationship with Leeroy Sidambe. Images: mihlalii_n (Instagram), MDNnewss, joy_zelda (Twitter)

Mihlali Ndamase is trending after footage from her ex-boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe's family gathering surfaced.

The beauty influencer and businesswoman is being compared to her former partner's wife, Mary Jane, with online users criticising him for risking his marriage and breaking up his family.

Twitter (X) user DaddySiya_ led the conversation on 21 September 2025 after seeing pictures of Mary Jane at her daughter's matric dance ceremony, stunned by the beauty of his wife:

"F1 in the black dress. That’s his wife???"

Meanwhile, Burnerburnerac5 slammed the businessman for humiliating his family and took a jab at Mihlali:

"Having a father who is forward must be annoying, 'cause imagine Leeroy ruining this beautiful family for Mihlali, who has now downgraded to modelling for SOMPIRE FEMME."

Social media users compared Mihlali Ndamase to Mary Jane Sidambe. Images: mihlalii_n (Instagram), joy_zelda (Twitter)

The pair had a whirlwind romance rooted in an alleged affair. Despite publicly declaring their love for one another, their romance lasted several months before they finally called it quits in early 2024. However, the break-up was anything but amicable.

Briefly News reported on the drug and abuse allegations raised by both parties following their split, leading to days of public statements and online discussions.

Online users criticised Mihlali for dating a married man, and said she was not worth breaking up a beautiful family for.

See the Twitter (X) posts below:

What did social media say?

Online users criticised Leeroy Sidambe for breaking up his family. Many called him greedy for leaving his gorgeous wife for the equally stunning Mihlali. Read their comments below:

lunxta_ was unimpressed:

"The brother left such a beautiful family for a fantasy, mxm."

KG_ZA2025 said:

"Now, this is the greed the bible was talking about."

veezusvenus was shocked:

"His wife is absolutely gorgeous, what?? He’s so greedy!"

lu_hahahaha posted:

"He had no reason for breaking up his family. Greedy man."

sakhelwe_ added:

"That's his wife?? I'm sorry, he's just greedy and ungrateful."

Social media users criticised Leeroy Sidambe for breaking up his family for Mihlali Ndamase. Image: Zalebs

Meanwhile, others sympathised with Leeroy's daughter for what she may have gone through:

ApheleleJody wrote:

"Having a father who never enjoyed his youth must be devastating, because why did Leeroy destroy his family, Mihlali?"

Atalias_Dota said:

"School must've been crazy for the poor girl when her mom and dad were trending for shenanigans on social media."

Nomfundo__M slammed Leeroy:

"Having a parent who skipped their adolescence stage is annoying because why would he ruin such a beautiful family?"

Mihlali Ndamase trends in before and after pictures

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to before-and-after pictures of Mihlali Ndamase.

The influencer's old picture before she became famous surfaced online, and sparked a conversation about her rise to stardom.

