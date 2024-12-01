The former Public Protector, Advocate Thuli Madonsela, chimed in on the debate US President-elect Donald Trump's recent tweet caused

Trump said that the United States would impose tariffs on BRICS countries if they establish a BRICS currency

Madonsela was appalled by Trump's words and considered them a threat other countries must take note of

JOHANNESBURG — The former public defender, Advocate Thuli Madonsela, slammed USA president-elect Donald Trump for his recent tweet against BRICS.

Madonsela calls Trump out

Madonsela tweeted on her @ThuliMadonsela3 after Trump tweeted about BRICS nations. Trump said that if BRICS countries move away from the dollar and create a new BRICS currency will face 100% tariffs and will not sell in the United States economy.

The statements alarmed Madonsela, and she slammed him. She said that no person has a right to dominate others, and no country has a right to assert supremacy over others to submit to its domination.

"To African leaders, please consider President-Elect Trump's threat as a cue to diversify your economies, especially trade arrangements."

View the tweet here:

South Africans discuss her words

Netizens debated her statement.

Megan S said:

"Let's see how that works out for SA and the rest of Africa. I'm sure our strong economies and well-run countries that are led by the mostethical leaders will certainly be able to diversify their trade arrangements."

Kookles said:

"Finally, something we agree on."

The Native said:

"Professor Madonsela, I admire your courage. Africa cannot continue to be bullied by world leaders who want to milk it dry while we suffer."

DJ Mstar_SA said:

"You're wasting your time. Our president will be begging him next month."

Thabisha said:

"I supported him, thinking he would change the status quo. He seems to be doing worse."

