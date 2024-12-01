Donald Trump has issued a warning towards BRICS member nations that threaten the dollar

The US President-elect has threatened 100 tariffs against nations that tried to undercut the dollar

South Africans aren't too concerned with Trump's comments, saying the US will suffer more

President-Elect Donald Trump has threatened to impose 100% tariffs on nations that tried to undercut the US dollar. Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

South Africans aren't bothered by Donald Trump's threats.

The President-elect of the United States of America has threatened action against BRICS group nations if they decide to undercut the US dollar.

Trump threatens BRICS nations

Taking to his Truth Social site, Trump threatened to impose a 100 per cent tariff on BRICS nations, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa and others.

“We require a commitment that they will neither create a new BRICS currency nor back any other currency to replace the mighty US Dollar, or they will face 100 per cent tariffs,” Trump wrote.

His threat comes after countries discussed strengthening their local currencies and boosting non-dollar transactions during a recent BRICS summit in Russia.

During the summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed there were no talks about creating a BRICS currency, but Trump isn't taking any chances.

He added that if BRICS countries continued their plans, they should expect to say goodbye to selling into the US Economy.

South Africans have their say

chimed in on Trump's threats, with many laughing it off.

Reborn Mthokozisi said:

" I can't wait for the BRICS currency. I hope the US even blocks their entertainment, whether mo; we or music, we would be much better without it."

Sibusiso Sihle Mlangeni stated:

"US consumers will feel it the most. He must go ahead."

Da Masta Warona added:

"We are used to surviving every type of pain. We are not surprised at all. We were expecting this. He made his statement late."

Mahlatse Phosa said:

"Wait and see the cost of living going up in America. They will remove him before he completes his term. The local consumers stand to pay high costs with the imposed import tariffs."

Craig Van Wyk stated:

"He doesn't even know what a tariff is."

Bro Mike Mike said:

"A comedian has started with his stupid jokes. American people are the ones to suffer the most. Trump will be out before the end of his term."

Robert Evans added:

"This would be great. The less of America in the world, the more the world works. Let them destroy themselves. Leave us alone."

Tumisang Mamabolo said:

"He has been threatening everyone, so we really don't worry much about a senile old man who realises that the removal of the dollar would be the end for the West."

S'phesihle Zwane said:

"Lots of promises there, buddy. You're going to impose a 25% tariff on goods coming from Canada and Mexico, impose a 20% tariff on goods from China and end the Russia/ Ukraine war in less than 24 hours. Now you're going to impose a 100% tariff on BRICS+ countries. Are you sure you are okay?"

