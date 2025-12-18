An anonymous donor walked into a Pep store in Aberdeen and shockingly paid off all outstanding lay-buys

The heartwarming donation directly benefited 260 families, allowing them to take home necessities just in time for Christmas

The act of generosity sparked widespread praise and emotional reactions across South Africa

An anonymous donor walked into a Pep Store and paid for all 260 Lay-Buys.

Source: Getty Images

Christmas came early for 260 families after an anonymous donor paid off all outstanding lay-buys at a Pep store in Aberdeen, Eastern Cape. The act of generosity took place on Monday, 15 December 2025, and quickly captured national attention.

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shared the story on social media, where it soon went viral.

According to store staff, the donor simply walked in, asked how many lay-buys were outstanding, and then paid the full amount, a total of R132,000, on the spot.

PEP Chief Marketing Executive Beyers van der Merwe said the gesture left staff and beneficiaries deeply moved.

“We were completely surprised. This act of kindness gave 260 families the relief and dignity of taking home essentials such as school items and baby clothing, many just in time for the festive season,”he said.

The donation also aligns with the spirit of PEP’s Lay-Buy Buddy Initiative, launched in 2020 to help families in need settle their lay-buysSince its inception, the initiative has raised over R3.6 million and supported more than 150,000 families nationwide. This year, Pepkor announced an additional R1 million contribution to expand the programme’s reach.

South Africans react to the kind-hearted gesture

The story of selfless charity prompted an outpouring of emotion and praise from South Africans online.

@clivesibbs joked:

“Hi Wendy, please ask him to pass by BMW Sandton and check for Clive’s outstanding balance there! What a great human being.”

@sheraaz_hassan shared a personal reflection:

“After that story, I now go every January and settle a few lay-buys. School clothes aren’t cheap. I remember how my mother used to struggle with me.”

@LeisureBoy01 wrote:

“South Africans are extraordinarily kind people with good hearts. Thanks for sharing a story of true humanity and Ubuntu.”

@LizellS added:

“In all of this, I’m sure there was a single mother who didn’t know how she was going to pay that lay-bye.”

@LyndaMontage commented:

“Good people quietly change suffering in the world. A true hero to the poorest people. Thank you for your kindness. May the joy you spread multiply.”

PEP Chief Marketing Executive Beyers van der Merwe said they were shocked at the act of generosity.

Source: Facebook

