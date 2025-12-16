Springboks Legend Adriaan Richter Reveals Heartbreaking Reason He Sold 1995 Rugby World Cup Medal
- Springboks legend Adriaan Richter opened up about the personal struggles that led him to sell his 1995 World Cup medal
- The former Springbok disclosed that financial pressure and difficulty finding work made the decision unavoidable
- Richter looked at the emotional impact on himself and his family after parting with his treasured possessions
Former Springbok No. 8 Adriaan Richter has revealed the deeply personal reasons behind selling his 1995 Rugby World Cup-winning medal.
Richter, who captained South Africa against Romania in the pool stages, scoring two tries, and also grabbed a double against Canada, admitted the decision was entirely driven by financial hardship. He made only a brief appearance off the bench in the quarter-final against Samoa and did not play in the semi-final or final.
“I definitely didn’t sell it because I wanted to,” Richter told Rapport.
“We live in South Africa, and I simply cannot find work. It is not easy.”
Richter is struggling to provide for the family
The 59-year-old explained that supporting his family became increasingly difficult.
“I have children who would have loved to keep it, but we live in a completely different reality now,” he said.
“At my age, employment opportunities are almost non-existent. Nobody wants to hire me. It is a harsh reality.”
Richter added that the financial pressure had forced him to part with almost all his personal belongings.
“This was the last of my possessions that I could sell. I have already sold six Krugerrands I won during my rugby career, my car, and even my rugby jerseys at one point. They were precious to me,” he admitted.
The emotional impact has been particularly tough on his children.
“They are only now beginning to understand who I am and what I achieved. There is very little left for them, maybe a video or a few photos, but nothing tangible. It feels terrible when you cannot pay bills or have to ask the school for a discount,” he said.
Richter on post-rugby life
Reflecting on life after rugby, Richter revealed that he had tried multiple ventures, including financial broking, farming, and running equipment rentals, but opportunities dwindled with age and circumstances.
“These days, everything seems race-oriented, and I cannot secure contracts anymore. You work for months and then go unpaid. What else can you do?”
Richter’s World Cup medal and a miniature trophy were recently sold at The Old Johannesburg Warehouse Auctioneers for R62,500 and R34,000, respectively. The medal, which holds a place in South African sporting history, was presented to him by Nelson Mandela after the 1995 final.
Between 2000 and 2006, Richter ran a farm in Nylstroom, during which he also spent three years coaching the local primary school’s rugby team. After selling the farm in 2006, he and his wife, Christa, relocated to Witbank. Today, the former eighthman holds a managerial role at Darajo Hire, a company owned by Christa.
He played alongside Jame Dalton, who squared off in a charity boxing match with another former Springboks front-rower, Ollie le Roux, on 16 October 2025 in Bloemfontein, reigniting their decades-long rivalry. Other players he played with include Joel Stranksy and the late Jooste van der Westhuizen.
Rugby World Cup winner speaks on staying sober
Briefly News previously reported that former Springbok hooker James Dalton has shared an honest account of his life after rugby, revealing how he turned things around after years of struggle.
Dalton played with many Springbok players, including those on the 1995 World Cup-winning team like Francois Pienaar, Joost van der Westhuizen, and Os du Randt.
