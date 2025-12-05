An Eastern Cape woman shared a video showing matching dresses her mum bought

The clip showed her modelling the dress before showing her mum wearing the same outfit

South Africans loved the idea and begged her to wear the dress with her mom on Christmas Day

An Eastern Cape woman taking pictures at an arcade.

An Eastern Cape woman got people talking after she shared what her mum bought for Christmas. The young woman posted a video showing the Christmas outfit on her TikTok page @hopemalimba on 3 December 2025, with the caption:

"It's the thought that counts 🫶"

In the clip, the young woman shows how she looks in a green knee-length dress. After spinning around to show what it looks like, she reveals a scene of her mother wearing the exact same dress. According to the text overlay, her mom bought the matching dresses for both of them to wear on Christmas Day.

The video went viral, and many people commented on the post. People loved the idea and asked her to please wear the dress with her mum on Christmas. Many gave ideas on how she could style the dress to make it look better, and others shared images of themselves wearing the exact same dress.

A young woman showing off the dress her mum bought her.

Mzansi reacts to the video

Social media users shared how they felt about the heartwarming clip on TikToker @hopemalimba's clip:

@lwazikazigwili said:

"Girl, you better wear that dress, or we're going to have a real problem 😭♥️♥️"

@nomsa_tsotetsi wrote:

"Please wear it, she just wants to be your friend 🥺🥺"

@ontiretse_atalia_makgaka shared:

"I'm still forcing mine to match with me😭I buy clothes similar to hers😂😂😂"

@ora_creation suggested:

"Maybe you can belt it with those thin belts, not chunky ones…. Please update us on matchymatchy. I love it 🥺"

@mojo_jojo added:

"At least she wants to match with you, my mum would rather dress like a hobo than match with me😭😭"

@nonnie_ commented:

"And yena, it looks nice on her."

@phemierabs gushed:

"You have no idea how blessed you are 🥺❤️"

@n_ said:

"Match with her even if you don't like it😭😭"

Why do parents love matching with kids?

According to fashion experts, matching outfits aren’t just about fashion; they help to bring parents and kids closer. When you wear similar clothes, it creates fun opportunities to spend time together, laugh and chat. Kids enjoy copying their parents because it makes them feel loved and part of the family.

Saying things like “You look so cute” while dressed alike can really boost their confidence. These moments of affection help kids feel important and build a strong connection that lasts as they grow. Plus, matching outfits create lasting memories that both parents and children will treasure for years to come.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

