A TikTok video of a little girl went viral for the cute, unique outfit she wore and modelled

The kid was a viral sensation as people shared their thoughts on the adorable kid's KFC-themed attire

People were gushing over the little girl who stunned in a dress made out of KFC packaging

A TikTok video showed a little girl modelling a homemade KFC dress. Image: @charityhakwani

Source: TikTok

South Africa fell in love with a little girl. She was dressed in the ultimate KFC regalia. The video of the little girl and her dress amassed thousands of likes. People commented on the video of the adorable tiny tot.

In a TikTok video by @charityhakwani, a girl wore a dress made out of KFC's paper bags. The dress was sleeveless and had some pleats. The cute girl waved a little before going back to watch TV.

KFC is a South African favourite fast-food spot. Image: Shox / Pexels

Source: UGC

South Africa loves girl's KFC dress

The girl's KFC outfit in the video shared by @charityhakwani amused people. Online users joked about the creative outfit, and KFC South Africa commented, raving about the kid. Watch the video of the kid in the KFC dress and read the comments below:

KFC South Africa exclaimed:

"Ohhh a cutie 🥹🥹"

Makhwenkwe Mack-kay wrote:

"I wanted to skip, but I like the KFC dress💪🥰she so beautiful

Kumz referenced a KFC staple:

"She’s going to be very streetwise when she’s older ❤"

Thulani Pearl added:

"Streetwise 2 Cute🥹🫵🏽not chips or pap😹"

Thandolwethu Ngema appreciated the dress:

"Oh this outfitis looking good 🥰"

nwabile did not want the paperbag dress spreading:

"Yooo, my baby daddy must not see this, he will be like you see you must be creative we don't have to buy Christmas clothes 🤣"

Miss Dineo Phasha 🇿🇦 joked:

"When baby daddy asks for pictures, but didn't buy her Christmas."

ifendiamalawi🇲🇼 imagined:

"Your problems start when she wants to wear it again tomorrow."

Miami boy was impressed by the KFC:

"You are very talented, I wish you could make another one for my daughter too 🥰"

Kay Phelma saw the dress as fit for the festive season:

"She is set for Christmas clothes mos🥰"

Zuluboi#07 wrote:

"KFC you know what to do...we thank you in advance🙏"

shany commented:

"The KFC ambassador 🥰 give her the royalties."

Zamah also wanted to see the kid in more KFC branding:

"🤣🤣🤣 KFC, please do something for our princess🥰"

Tears-P agreed:

"Tag KFC... This cute baby deserves to advertise the brand."

Ifreeking added:

"Outfit and hand gesture ✋👋, you are meant for bigger things in life."

Other Briefly News stories about children

Source: Briefly News