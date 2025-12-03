Former Real Housewives of Joburg star Christall Kay made an exciting announcement regarding her music

The reality TV star shared a preview of her upcoming song on social media, which garnered many views

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Christall Kay's new track

Christall Kay is set to drop a new song. Image: Supplied

What is a festive season without some new music to jam to? Recently, the popular reality TV star Christall Kay had many of her fans stoked as she excitedly announced that she would be dropping a new song this December.

On Wednesday, 3 December 2025, the former Real Housewives of Johannesburg cast member, who previously fell for a man who is 20 years younger than her, posted a preview of her upcoming track on her social media page, leaving many netizens excited about listening to it when it gets released.

She wrote:

"Hey guys, here’s a teaser for my latest track🎤, God knows I could fall for you, soon to be released on all digital platforms. Inspired by that perfect love that makes you fall to your knees. Make sure you fall in love this Christmas 🎄 🎄🎄❤️💔❤️#christallmusic #fallinginlove #christmas."

Watch the clip below:

SA can't wait to hear Christall's song

Shortly after the star, who was a part of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: South Africa, shared on social media that she is dropping a new banger, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

Actress Omuhle Gela said:

"I love the SASS."

mmmcf123 wrote:

"Christall you inspire an entire generation."

dineo__mofokeng responded:

" can't stop watching 😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️I love this song."

sanet4874 replied:

"Chrissy you never disappoint."

samuelsekete stated:

"Our very own Pop Princess 🫅, this is our best Pop song 🎧 for 2025."

_phoenixbae mentioned:

"I wish to have your kind of confidence."

_violamoore commented:

"Okay, wait, this sounds good tho, I don't want to sound so surprised, but gurlie werk."

lollyswartz32gmail.com1 shared:

"My favourite South African housewife."

Netizens react to Christall's new song. Image: Supplied

What you need to know about Christall Kay

Christall Kay, born Lydia Judith Kay, is a South African reality TV star best known as one of the six original cast members of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg, which debuted in 2018.

Originally from Bluff, Durban, she attended Grosvenor Girls High School before earning a Bachelor of Social Science from the University of the Witwatersrand. She later pursued a Bachelor of Laws degree at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, but, feeling unfulfilled, returned to Wits to study Music and Marketing.

