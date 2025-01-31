Zingah recently weighed in on claims that AKA received sympathy streams for his posthumous album

The Lord of the Entire shot down the allegations, saying Mass Country was worth the hype despite the circumstances surrounding its release

This comes after South Africa celebrated Supa Mega's heavenly birthday as many continue to mourn his untimely death

Don't miss out: join a FREE webinar and improve your copywriting portfolio!

Zingah addressed the allegations that AKA received sympathy streams for 'Mass Country.' Images: zingah_lotj, akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Zingah shot down the claims that the success of AKA's posthumous album was all due to sympathy and nothing else.

Zingah addresses AKA's "sympathy streams"

Nearly two years after AKA's tragic murder, his legacy is still upheld with the growing success of his music and an army of supporters who continue to celebrate his life.

However, it has been argued that what we're seeing is nothing more than sympathy streams and not genuine support from fans and peers alike, more so regarding the rapper's posthumous album, Mass Country.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Critics claim that had Supa Mega been alive; his music would not have seen the success that it did. Now, having earned several plaques and countless awards, peeps argued that this wouldn't have happened had he been around.

Former Cashtime Life member, Zingah entered the chat with an opposing argument, claiming that the album held enough weight to reach the level of success that it did, even greater, despite the tragic circumstances surrounding its release.

Zingah challenged the sympathy streams claims about AKA's album, 'Mass Country.' Image: zingah_lotj

Source: Instagram

According to SA Hip Hop Mag, the rapper argued that AKA's murder clouded the success and adequate attention Mass Country deserved.

Mzansi celebrates AKA's birthday

On what would have been his 37th birthday, fans gathered to pay tribute to AKA with heartfelt birthday wishes.

Not only that, but the Megacy took it up a notch by sharing their favourite songs by the rapper, which ranged from his earlier works coming up, to his most recent from the Mass Country album.

As fans continue to mourn the Supa Mega's life and lost potential, many believe the late rapper still had more to offer the world.

AKA shows off expensive pen

In more AKA updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rapper unboxing his Walt Disney pen.

Fans were blown away by the price tag, with many admiring the luxurious life AKA lived and how unapologetic he was.

Source: Briefly News