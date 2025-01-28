The Magacy came together to celebrate AKA's heavenly birthday since his brutal killing

The rapper was honoured with touching tribute messages by his supporters, who also celebrated his work

Mzansi shared some of their favourite songs by the Supa Mega as many mourned his untimely demise

Fans celebrated AKA's life and music on his heavenly birthday. Images: akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

AKA's birthday is a bittersweet day for the rapper's fans and family who continue to lament his tragic passing.

Fans honour AKA's birthday

On what would have been his 37th birthday on 28 January, it's a sad day as many South Africans mourn AKA's passing.

The rapper and his former manager were killed outside a Durban restaurant on 10 February 2023, just days after celebrating his birthday, and the assassination is still being investigated.

Meanwhile, the Megacy continues to honour the late Company hitmaker's life and on his birthday, celebrated his legacy and musical works.

RealSihleIV shared a Twitter (X) post celebrating AKA's birthday and asked other fans to share their favourite song by the rapper.

This comes after it was revealed that even after his death, Supa Mega's streaming numbers were still soaring, even beating his rival, Cassper Nyovest.

Fans share their favourite AKA song

There's no doubt that everyone has a favourite song by AKA, whether it's from his debut album or his latest, the rapper had an appeal that could not be resisted:

princeofpitorii was conflicted:

"It's a whole lotta classic songs that AKA has, but imma say Caiphus Song/ Congratulate."

kutthroatHILL_ was shattered:

"Fela in Versace. RIP to him, man."

wellbornokema declared:

"Everything on his album Touch My Blood, it's such a 10/10 album. Rest in peace, Supa Mega."

slickyslaa39929 said:

"Fela in Versace."

BabyJake101 added:

"10 Fingers, amongst many."

mjayranks_rsa commented:

"The World is Yours."

JustLara26 posted:

"I Want It All."

The Megacy shared their favourite AKA song on his birthday. Image: akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Nadia Nakai breaks down over AKA's death

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared how Nadia Nakai opened up about AKA's brutal murder.

She broke down on Young Famous and African and spoke more about her grief, saying it was a difficult thing to navigate.

